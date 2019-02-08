Community Notes, Feb. 9 edition

Beginning genealogy class canceled

The beginning genealogy class scheduled for Feb. 9 at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center has been canceled due to inclement weather, said Georga Foster, Columbia Gorge Genealogical Society.

The class has been rescheduled for April 13.

Buyer-seller matchmaker Feb. 21

Join Gorge Grown Food Network, OSU and WSU Extension Services on Thursday, Feb. 21 for an opportunity to network, make plans, discuss challenges and lay the groundwork for getting more local food into schools, restaurants, hospitals and businesses.

This event will take place at Skyline Hospital in White Salmon from 10 a.m. to noon.

“The demand for using local food from the Gorge is strong, but requires a relationship between buyers and sellers,” said an event press release. “This is a unique chance for potential buyers of Gorge grown, raised or processed foods: Chefs, supermarkets, specialty markets, restaurants, hotels, institutions, schools, distributors and food processors in search of local ingredients for commercial purposes to connect with local farmers, growers and food producers.”

There will be time for buyers to connect with farmers and artisan food producers directly. Buyers are encouraged to bring lists of food items they are interested in sourcing locally; and farmers are encouraged to bring their fresh sheets or crop lists to share with buyers.

This event is free. Participants are encouraged to complete a short survey to register. Links to registration and more information is available at www.gorgegrown.com.

For more information, visit www.gorgegrown.com/event/matchmaker or contact Hannah Ladwig at Hannah@gorgegrown.com or 541-490-6420.

‘Arranging Nature’ at History Museum

“Arranging Nature: Flowers in Art” is a free public program to be held on Tuesday, Feb. 12 at the Hood River County History Museum, 300 East Port Marina Drive.

The presentation will begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Museum Director Dr. Lynn Orr will share observations about the Western development of art featuring flowers as the focus, said a press release, “from ancient wall paintings and scientific botanical drawings, to the great flourishing of still life painting in the 17th century, modern art and photography.

“Experience the visual delights western artists created for their audiences, whether seeking simple decoration or exacting detail.”

Refreshments provided by the Hood River Valley Evening Garden Club will be served after the program.

‘Movement at the Museum’ starts Feb. 14

Hutson Museum in Parkdale will host “Movement in the Museum” at 8 a.m. on Thursdays, Feb. 14 through March 21. The series will feature rejuvenation yoga, said a press release, with instructor Cindy Hurlbert, registered yoga teacher.

“Calm and reset your mind and body with relaxation, breathwork, movement and restorative poses,” said the press release. “… (Cindy) believes yoga is a power practice that can benefit everyone and that everyone should have access to yoga practice.”

Cost is $50 for the six sessions, or $10 each. Visit www.facebook.com/hutsonmuseum for updates and more information.

‘Seeing the Forest and the Trees’ at Rockford Grange Feb. 22

Oregon Humanities will hold its second “Conversations at the Rockford Grange” on Friday, Feb. 22. Doors will open and soup will be served from 5:30-6:30 p.m., with the conversation beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m.

This month’s conversation will be “Seeing the Forest and the Trees: Stewarding Our Public Forests,” facilitated by Oregon Humanities’ Mariah Acton, a strategic business analyst at Oregon Housing and Community Services in Salem and former US Forest Service social science researcher and volunteer facilitator with forest collaboratives in the southern Willamette Valley.

“Acton will engage participants with questions about our forests and sustainable forest management,” said a Rockford Grange press release. “We live among abundant forests, and yet we don’t all see the same thing when we look into the woods. What will we, as a state and region do to steward, manage, and protect our public forests?”

The Rockford Grange is located at 4262 Barrett Drive, Hood River. There is a $5 suggested donation at the door; no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

These monthly conversations aim to connect people to ideas and to each other, invite diverse perspectives, and nurture respectful civic engagement and curiosity, said a press release.

The program is made possible by support from Oregon Humanities, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Oregon Cultural Trust.

Check oregonhumanities.org for more information about the Conversation Project and www.rockfordgrange.net to learn more about the series Conversations at the Rockford Grange.