Dan Goldman takes new job, remains in HR

Search begins Hood River County School District board has requested proposals from recruiting firms and Board Chair Chrissy Reitz said the board is on track to find a permanent replacement for Goldman by July 1. “With such a successful public school system in a vibrant, livable community, we are confident that our search process will attract strong candidates,” Reitz said. “We look forward to engaging stakeholders in the process to find the next superintendent of schools for Hood River County.” Goldman said a variety of other Oregon districts have announced superintendent openings at the same time. “I think we’re right on time,” he said.

Superintendent Dan Goldman is moving on — and he is not.

Starting July 1, Goldman will take a new job as superintendent for the Northwest Regional Education Service District, based in Hillsboro.

On Tuesday, Goldman sent a resignation letter to Hood River County School District staff and board of directors.

Goldman will serve through June 30, the last day of the 2018-19 school year; but he Goldman family will remain in Hood River.

“Because of the hard work and commitment of a truly great group of teachers, administrators, board members and support staff, the future is very bright in HRCSD,” Goldman said in a Feb. 5 letter to the community and staff. “So bright that my family will remain in our communiy — and Nicole and I will continue to entrust our daughters’ education to the excellent educators in Hood River County Schools.”

Goldman will lead an umbrella district that takes in 125,000 students in 20 school districts, across four Oregon counties. He called it “an incredible opportunity to positively impact the lives of so many children.

“Since 2013, I have had the enormous honor of serving the Hood River County schools and community as your superintendent. It is with mixed emotions that I am resigning,” he said.

Board Chair Chrissy Reitz said Wednesday, “The school board is profoundly grateful for Superintendent Goldman’s years of commitment and dedication to our schools.

“Student achievement is up, graduation rates are at record level, community involvement is incredibly high, our budget is stable and our educators are pushing the envelope with rigorous, innovative and relevant curriculum. Thanks to the hard work by Dan (Goldman), the district’s administration and district-wide staff, we have a strong school system that we are confident will continue to move forward in a successful manner.”

Current Northwest ESD Superintendent Rob Saxton expressed his excitement at the board’s decision.“He checks every box,” Saxton said. “His training and experience as a school psychologist and special educator make him especially well-positioned for success. He has experience in small, medium and large school districts, which will serve our region well. He has delivered impressive outcomes in Hood River County, and I know he will do the same for Northwest Regional Education Service District.”

Goldman’s three-year contract will begin on July 1.

In his application to the ESD board, Goldman wrote, “I fully understand the incredible breadth of responsibilities and the requisite energy and dedication the superintendency necessitates — I live it every day, without regret, and with great optimism.”

Goldman, who is a graduate of Evergreen State College (1994), Lewis and Clark College (2001; 2013) and Portland State University (2006), comes to the job with 26 years of experience in education.

He has previously worked as a middle school teacher in Olympia and as a school psychologist and teacher on special assignment for Portland Public Schools. He served as director of curriculum and instruction and elementary programs for the Tigard-Tualatin School District for seven years. Since 2013, he has led the Hood River County School District and amassed an impressive list of accomplishments.

Under his leadership, the Hood River County School District has, according to a press release:

Seen rapid increases in literacy and math outcomes, high school graduation rates and the number of students pursuing post-secondary education degrees and certificates

Stabilized its budget while decreasing class sizes and doubling the number of elementary counselors, physical education and music teachers

Substantially increased the number of students in advanced placement (AP) and college-level coursework

Doubled the number of high-quality preschool programs

Passed operating and capital bond levies at historic voter-approval levels and then delivered critical capital bond improvements as promised and on budget

Expanded its focus on integrated science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics and career-technical education

Significantly diversified its educational workforce and expanded Spanish Language Immersion programming

Earned the first-ever Certificate of Excellence in fiscal transparency and accuracy, improved ratings from S&P Global Ratings on its general obligation bonds to an ‘AA-’ rating and received five consecutive years of clean financial audits

Been named as one of the top 10 school districts in the state (and in the top 5 for student-athletes) by Niche.com

Marilyn McGlasson, a Northwest Regional Education Service District board member, who led the superintendent search committee, is thrilled with the new hire.

“We set the bar high in our search,” McGlasson said. “I believe in Dan (Goldman) we have found the visionary leader we were searching for.”

Northwest Regional Education Service District is the largest of Oregon’s 19 education service districts. It serves 20 school districts in Clatsop, Columbia, Tillamook and Washington counties.

Through state funding, contracts, and private and public grants, the agency provides a wide range of special education and specialized services to students in the region. Depending on need, children receive services from birth to age 21. Services include early intervention and early childhood special education, K-12 special education, instructional and school improvement programs for students, educators, child care providers and community members, outdoor school, dual-credit, GED and online educational options, as well as technology, administrative and business services.