Family Caregiver Support Group begins Feb. 12

Are you caring for a parent, spouse, or adult child?
Who is caring for you?
A family caregiver support group meets the second Tuesday of the month from 1-2:30 p.m. at Hood River Valley Adult Center, 2010 Sterling Place, beginning Feb. 12.
“This peer support group will help you learn about caregiving, how it impacts you, and how to cope with the challenges of caring for another adult,” said a press release.
The support group will help participants:
Get mutual support
Learn about community resources
Find solutions to caregiving challenges
Understand and manage the complicated feelings related to caregiving
The support group meetings will be co-facilitated by Ayama Tobin, LCSW and Claire Culbertson, MPH. Transportation and respite care may be provided by trained volunteers; ask for this service when reserving a spot in the group.
For more information, call Hood River Valley Adult Center at 541-386-2060.
