Hawks fall to Sherman again

The Horizon Christian Hawks had a rough going Wednesday night when they hosted the Sherman County Huskies and lost 50-34 in a game that demonstrated the clear weaknesses, but also great potential, of the team.

It was not a strong display of offensive prowess between the then #2 and #4 ranked teams in the state for 1A that dominated the first half, as one might have expected. Both Sherman and Horizon struggled to score in the first quarter, putting up just eight points each. Sherman was shut down by Horizon’s pressure zone defense, and Horizon simply missed several opportunities down low — a theme that would remain throughout the night.

“We could get to the basket, just the ball wasn’t going in tonight,” said coach Darrin Lingel. “We’ve had those games before though.”

There’s some understanding to Coach Lingel’s words; teams do have off games after all. It’s hard to chalk up missed layups as an off game however, and that’s where Horizon hurt themselves offensively.

In the first half alone, there were ample opportunities to score down low, some of which were uncontested, that the Hawks couldn’t fulfill. Though the offense struggled to finish, defensively, the Hawks were as good as ever.

“I thought what we did defensively was successful,” said Lingel. “We ran a little different defense on these guys and we saw results that we like. We kept them from shooting threes.”

There is no question that defensively, Horizon is playing good basketball; they rotate well in a zone and pressure the ball enough to disrupt passing lanes, create turnovers and force bad shots. They held Sherman to 18 points in the first half — after giving up 29 in the first half during their last match up. The question of whether they can win a game or not comes down to their ability to consistently put up points. Such a statement sounds obvious, yet the offensive standard the Hawks established early on this season has become plagued in uncertainty over the last few weeks.

“We didn’t shoot the ball well, we didn’t move the ball well, we didn’t move without the ball well,” said Lingel. “Those are things we need to get better at. We can’t make those mistakes against a good team.”

Horizon has time to improve on their mistakes, but not a lot. With their remaining regular season games coming to a close this week, they’ll be heading into the district tournament soon. The chance to play Sherman again hangs in the air, but is not guaranteed.

Points for the Hawks were scored by Derek Johnston with 14, Bailey Holste with eight, Kyle Brown and Caleb Lingel with five each and Alex Whitaker with two. Horizon played Mitchell/Spray on Friday at home and travel to Arlington tonight for their final regular season game.