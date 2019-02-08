‘Schemes, Dreams and Teams’ talk

Friends of the Columbia Gorge Executive Director Kevin Gorman will speak Feb. 13 in the next Gorge Owned Sense of Place lecture, 7 p.m. at the Columbia Center for the Arts. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Gorman’s talk is titled “Schemes, Dreams and Teams.”

Gorman notes that over a century ago, new roadways into the Columbia Gorge led to audacious schemes to “improve the scenic holdings of the Columbia Gorge” by building the world’s tallest elevator at Mist Falls and polo grounds atop Devil’s Rest, said a press release.

Development proposals like these and others eventually led to the creation of the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area. However, the visionaries of the National Scenic Area couldn’t have foreseen the population increases of the Portland area, the explosive growth of outdoor recreation, let alone climate change and wildfire threats.

Gorman explores steps the public can take, as explorers, travelers and stewards, to protect scenic areas, said a press release.

Gorman will delve into history, conflict and how technology might help keep the Columbia Gorge wild and beautiful for generations to come.



Gorman is the executive director of Friends of the Columbia Gorge and oversees all the group’s activities, as well as its land trust, which currently owns 1,400 acres of land. Gorman joined the organization 20 years ago and during his tenure Friends has grown from eight staff and one office to 22 staff and three offices. He helped lead the $5.5 million Preserve the Wonder campaign to protect nearly 500 acres of land and assisted in creating two nonprofits in the Gorge: The Klickitat Trail Conservancy and the Cape Horn Conservancy. Gorman was previously the associate director of Oregon Natural Resources Council (now Oregon Wild) and has served as board president for both the Coalition of Oregon Land Trusts and EarthShare Oregon, a workplace giving organization. Prior to his non-profit adventures, Gorman was the creative director of an advertising agency in Detroit, Mich.

GO! is a 501c3 member-supported organization with a mission to help people invest in a strong local economy, healthy environment and vibrant community in the Columbia River Gorge, said a press release. With more than 200 individual and business members, GO! delivers year-round programming that informs and inspires people to invest in making the Gorge an even better place to live.