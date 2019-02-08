Singing Valentines: Three groups bring Valentine’s Day cheer

Every Valentine’s Day, chorus quartets experience the excitement of delivering an expression of love with a Singing Valentine in four-part barbershop harmony. This year, local singers have three quartets ready for deliveries.

Harmony of the Gorge Chorus and the men’s Wind-Masters Chorus are again working and singing together to deliver Singing Valentines in the Gorge on Valentine’s Day, the groups said in a press release.

“Valentine’s is the best singing day of the whole year because there is no better job on planet earth,” said Linda and Jim Green, members of the mixed quartet. “We get to see eyes light up and sometimes tears of joy as we sing heartfelt songs to the recipients.”

Singing Valentines include two love songs, roses or chocolates, and a personalized greeting card with the sender’s personal message.

“Over the years, we have delivered Singing Valentines to sweethearts, children, parents, school teachers, siblings, friends and co-workers,” Linda Green said. “We deliver them in homes, schools, businesses and restaurants. One time, we even sang to a construction crew at work.”

“Deliveries to locations with several people are especially fun. People come running the moment they hear singing,” she said. “In restaurants the patrons go pin-drop-quiet and then the whole place erupts in applause at the end.”

Dave Diers, from the Tune-ups Quartet, said that one year, a group of high school students hired a quartet to deliver a Singing Valentine to their teacher.

“As we were driving there, our tenor, on his way to his first ever delivery, volunteered that he really did not get what Singing Valentines was all about. We said nothing,” he explained. “When four men dressed alike walked into the classroom the teacher was surprised, of course, and sternly said ‘What’s going on here?’ We explained that his students think he is a sweetheart as we handed him his card and a single red rose. Of course, we sang ‘Let Me Call You Sweetheart’ and he was soon blushing. Next we sang ‘Heart of My Heart’ and then his eyes were tearing. As we were walking away from the classroom our tenor spoke up and said, ‘I get it!’”

Another heartfelt Singing Valentine experience happened in the Hood River Hospital.

“When we finished our song at a nursing station, a young woman asked us to sing for a friend who needed to be cheered up,” Diers said. “We went and sang to her friend who cried and smiled at the same time. As we left, the young woman thanked us and noted that it was the first time her friend had smiled in two weeks.”

This year, the quartets will make deliveries in Stevenson, White Salmon/Bingen, Hood River Valley, The Dalles, Dallesport, and points in between.

The fee is $35 for the standard delivery of a single rose or box of chocolates. A dozen red roses can be delivered for $65. Phon-o-grams can be ordered for $15 to any phone number in North America.

Both choruses are 501c3 non profits. All earned funds from the Singing Valentines help to support a Gorge-wide scholarship program.



About the choruses

Harmony of the Gorge and Wind-Masters Chorus are strongly committed to serving the mid-Columbia communities. In 2018, the choruses performed at the Discovery Center, SpringFest, Oregon Veteran’s Home, Down Manor, Parkhurst, Anderson Funeral Home, Flagstaff, Hunting With Heroes, Hawk’s Ridge, Columbia Basin Care Facility, Fourth of July parades, Hood River’s First Friday, The Grotto in Portland, Christmas celebrations in Hood River and White Salmon, and more. Men and women who love to sing are invited to come visit the two choruses during their separate rehearsals which start at 6:30 p.m., every Thursday, in different rooms of the Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road, Hood River.