18 from ‘18: Out Takes

July: Cascade Locks summer program students admire flora and fauna along Dry Creek, in their first visit to the fire-damaged Eagle Creek area. With guide and author Apricot Irving are Jocelyn Carrasco Galvan and Julio and Mateo Arenas.

July: Cascade Locks summer program students admire flora and fauna along Dry Creek, in their first visit to the fire-damaged Eagle Creek area. With guide and author Apricot Irving are Jocelyn Carrasco Galvan and Julio and Mateo Arenas.

As of Friday, December 28, 2018

A rapid ride on the river ... the surprise of hearing Portugese ... the flash of a fast train ... a moment of discovery in the forest.

These are among the moments, sudden and loud, quiet and reflective, presented in our annual look at Hood River News staff photos we did not publish in the past year.

From many dozens of topics and hundreds of images, continuing on page B10, here are 18 from ‘18.

— Kirby Neumann-Rea, editor

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

October: Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs council member Brigette McConville speaks at the City of Hood River Indigenous Day observation.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

August: Union Pacific train rushes underneath the Bridge of the Gods in Cascade Locks.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

September: Assistant Director Marci Wiley of Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District helps lift a board used in the seasonal replacing of the Hood River Aquatic Center roof. Staff stands on the board for sufficient torque in the rigorous task of dragging cloth panels back into place after the summer.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

September: Brazilian Rotary exchange student Laura Gontijo attended the Sept. 22 dedication of the Hood River Children’s Park never expecting to hear songs in Portugese. Dança da Solidão and other songs are in Samba Hood Rio’s repertoire, and after meeting singer Elise Tickner, Laura told her she sounded like a native speaker.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

June: Jonathan Kelter Gehrig greets his mother, Anne, in a retirement surprise during a Westside Elementary assembly.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

August: Wildland prep: Judy Richardson illustrates her husband Dan’s description of how rural residents can adapt to wildfire conditions, in a “Living With Fire” symposium at Columbia Center for the Arts. Dan Richardson works for Underwood Conservation District.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

October: In the stands at Henderson Stadium, Dianna Magaña, left, and Aileen Castro send a blended message via smartphones to their friend Jovana de la Torre, who was a HRVHS Homecoming Princess.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

September: Neighborhood girls sell refreshments on June Street during the Streets Alive community celebration on the Heights.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

July: Firefighters strung about 400 feet of fire hose down Post Canyon Road and a lengthy driveway to combat a house fire.

photo

Photo by Chelsea Marr

October: United Way supporters Susan Frost, Michael Frost and Chrissy Reitz enjoy their time at the agency fundraiser a Columbia Gorge Hotel.

photo

Photo by RJ Chavez

August: Families in the Park performer catches the camera looking at him.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

July: Scoreboard lights inexplicably light up next to the Wy’east field just before the County Fair headliner show. School and county officials did not know how it was that the board illuminated, as it has not been used for nearly 20 years.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

May: Stand-up paddler, with a GoPro on his helmet, heads down the Hood River.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

August: A friendly message from a vehicle at the Event Site during a windsurfing event.

photo

Photo by RJ Chavez

October: Blaze, the Trailblazers’ mascot, meets new friends at the NBA team’s promotional visit to the Hood River waterfront.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

March: Maui Meyer shows how a strike is done, at the annual “Buddy Bowl” fundraiser for mentoring programs.

photo

Photo by Trisha Walker

July: Hood River County Sheriff Matt English greets youngsters at the department booth at Hood River County Fair.

