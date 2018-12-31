Day of Action: ‘Talk to the wall’

Indivisible Columbia Gorge in conjunction with Columbia Gorge Women’s Action Network will be hosting a Day of Action on Jan. 5, from noon to 1 p.m. at the wall by the County Courthouse at 309 E. State Street in Hood River entitled, “StoneWalled by Walden”.

“Anyone in the community who would like to share their ideas with Rep. Greg Walden may come “Talk To The Wall” with bright colored posters or a short letter to read to him on a video that we will send to him, letting him know what you would like him to do for our community, our state, our country and the world. Let’s try to help him do the job we want him to do,” Bellinson said. “Maybe if we talk to the wall, he will listen!”

For more information, contact Columbia Gorge Indivisible at ICGO@icgoregon.org

“Our midterm elections are over and a new Congress begins on Jan. 3 with a whole new crew of leadership. We in Hood River worked hard to elect Jamie McLeod-Skinner and, though she lost the election, many of us would like to see her platform of sensible, compassionate government for all, put into place.

“We have been frustrated with the leadership that we have received from our member of Congress, Greg Walden, who has aligned himself with the Trump agenda. His party seeks to take away health care from millions, destroy the environment for greed and power, ignore the overwhelming corruption and assault on the rule of law and blatantly remove the voting rights of those who don’t generally vote for them. That should be enough to make anyone yearn for a change. We want to let Mr. Walden know our minds and hope that he will take our suggestions for governing all people in our district seriously,” Bellinson said.