Entertainment Update for Jan. 2 edition

Jeff Carrell at Rivertap

Live music coming up at Rivertap:

Friday, Jan. 4: Jeff Carrell and Kenny Olsen, 6-9 p.m. (duo playing covers and rocking the house)

Saturday, Jan. 5: McDougall, 6-9 p.m. (solo artist, originals and covers, foot stomping Americana)

Sunday, Jan. 6: Sunday Night Jam featuring the Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-8:30 p.m. (in house band)

Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.

New Year’s Eve planner

Lyle Hotel: Barney and the Stray Kitties, 9 p.m. to midnight. Barney (bass) and Chris Connolly (mandolin) with Polly Norris (guitar) perform a “mix of toe-tapping ballads and dance tunes seasoned with rich vocal harmonies in a warm, Old-West setting.”

The Dalles Eagles Lodge: Live Wire Band, with classic rock and more. Open to the public, 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 per person or $20 per couple.



River City Saloon: Sun Diver with Black Butterfly, 10 p.m.

Everybody’s Brewing: Johnathan Warren and the Billygoats; foot-stomping, heart pounding folk rock american music, 10 p.m.

Solera Brewing: Alonzo Garbanzo with an eclectic mix of tunes new and old, 6-9 p.m.

‘Eagle Creek Fire’ on display Jan. 19

Opening Saturday, Jan. 19 at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, is a “powerful display of intense, real-time Eagle Creek fire imagery along with facts, timelines and stories from first responders to friends and neighbors along the Columbia River. Display content is on loan from the Hood River History Museum and is presented in collaboration with the U.S. Forest Service.”

Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 541-296-8600; www.gorgediscovery.org.

County Line at the White Buffalo

Coming up on Thursday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m., it’s County Line. Matt Mesa (singer, song-writer, guitarist), Kerry Williams (vocals, guitar, mandolin) and Jeremy Hadden (upright bass) perform original roots rock Americana garnished with fine picking and vocal harmonies.

White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.

Lewi Longmire at The Ruins Jan 8

Live music Tuesday nights at The Back Room at The Ruins, with opening act beginning at 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 4: Greenneck Daredevils and The Wasco Bros

Jan. 8: Lewi Longmire & His Friend

Jan. 15: Five Letter Word

Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Old Vines at The Pines

Live music coming up at The Pines:

Every Sunday, 3-5 p.m., The Old Vines.

“An eclectic mix of music by Hood River’s own, The Old Vines. Just as wine is composed of many elements, you’ll find a musical blend of standards — folk, jazz, country and just enough blues to keep your toes tapping.”

The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.



3D Modeling Workshop Jan. 5 in The Dalles

The Dalles-Wasco Public Library hosts a 3D Modeling Workshop with New York artist Aaron Nelson on Saturday, Jan. 5. Using equipment in the Gorge Forge Makerspace, Nelson will be focusing on an innovative use of CAD modeling, 3D printing and computer programming to make unique sculpture art. His research focuses on computational form finding for 3D printing applications and physical computing for the arts.

For more information, contact the library or visit www.aaronmakingart.com.

The Dalles-Wasco Co. Public Library, 722 Court St, The Dalles; 541-296-2815.



Youth Choir auditions Jan 8-9

Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Youth Choir auditions for children ages 8-13 are scheduled for Jan. 8 from 5:30-6 p.m. at The Dalles Chenoweth Elementary School, and Jan. 9 from 5:30-6 p.m. at the Hood River Middle School. If your child or student is interested, please contact Corin Parker at parkerc@nwasco.k12.or.us or 541-506-3350 ext. 5058.

‘After the Burn’ benefit concerts scheduled

Benefit concerts for the recent California wildfire incidents are scheduled for Friday, Jan. 4, at The Ruins, featuring local bands the Wasco Brothers (6-8 p.m.) and Greenneck Daredevils (8-10 p.m.) All proceeds to benefit California wildfire victims. Suggested donation $10. Contact Gorge Event Systems to become a sponsor/program supporter. Additional shows Feb. 1 and March 8.

Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave, Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Rocket Launch Jan 1

Join the Gorge Rocket Club for a class about flying and building rockets with others on Jan. 1, at 11 a.m. at Hood River Hobbies. Launch will follow at Westside Elementary. This sanctioned club with the National Association of Rocketry has logistical support from Hood River Hobbies and Hood River Community Education.

Fees apply. Visit hoodriverhobbies.com for more information.

