HRV boys preview: Gaining momentum

A record of 5-4 through the preseason may not have been ideal for the HRV boys basketball team, but it has left quite a lot to be excited for come regular season play.

With key players Carson Flores, Noah Webster and German Diaz performing consistently at high level, the Eagles are slowly proving themselves as a formidable opponent.

“The key to making that strong play more consistent is to bring the right mindset every day,” said coach Chris Dirks. “I think from a scheme and talent standpoint, we will compete with everyone in our league; the difference is going to be the hustle.”

Competing with the other schools is one thing, but this team wants to reach new heights: Top league finish, a playoff seed, and a significant postseason run. To make the playoffs, the Eagles have to finish top three in league. There’s no guarantee for any team in the IMC, with every game offering the chance to throw a wrench in a team’s playoff run.

“Pendleton was at the top of the league for a while, and I think they are still the team to beat in our new league,” said Dirks. “We’ve seen some from the other teams as well and it seems like every game should be competitive. Down the line I believe we should be competing for the top three spots.”

The Eagles have played some great teams this preseason, and will see a similar amount of talent when they reach league in the next couple of weeks.

Whether this challenging preseason will prove to have prepared this boys team will come in time — hopefully by playoff time.

“Our younger players are getting better every day,” said Dirks. “We have been playing some good teams this preseason which is only going to help us in the long run. If we can stay focused at practice and limit our off days we will trend in the right direction. Our goal is to be playing our best basketball at the end of the regular season.”