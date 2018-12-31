JVC Northwest volunteers make their home in Odell

Three new and one returning Jesuit Volunteer Corps Northwest members came to Odell at the beginning of August to begin a year of service.

There are JVC Northwest volunteers in Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Idaho and Montana; participants help address local needs that include education, health access, emergency services, violence prevention and environmental stewardship, according to its website, jvcnorthwest.org.

While the program emphasizes the Jesuit values of community, simple living, social and ecological justice and spirituality and reflection, it is open to everyone, of any and all spiritual backgrounds.

The 2018-2019 Odell-based volunteers are: Nadia Busekrus, of Kailua, Hawaii; Sidney Axtell, of Seattle, Wash.; Kelsey Walker, of Westville, Ohio; and Liz von Ruden of Bainbridge Island, Wash.

Busekrus is working at Hood River County Prevention, Walker at Mid Valley Elementary and von Ruden at Columbia Gorge Ecology Institute; all are in their first year with JVC Northwest. Axtell is the returning member, this year serving at FISH Food Bank. Last year, she worked at Mid Valley. The women will all stay through July.

JVC Northwest members have been living in Odell and working in Hood River since 2012.Because JVC Northwest members have been living at the same house since the program came to Hood River six years ago, the women have inherited a number of items, said Busekrus, “from a well-stocked spice cabinet to a stuffed bookshelf to a random collection of used candles and another cupboard of rain boots. The house has a lot of character.”

They’re taking advantage of the rural setting to raise chickens. “In our first month, we borrowed five chickens from a support family because I’m not sure when else in my life I am going to have the opportunity to have chickens,” said Walker.

“Odell (feels) rural, at least compared to moving here straight from Seattle,” said Axtell. “Once I saw a cow giving birth on my morning run.

“I also hear, all the time, when I’m walking or running, ‘Hi, Miss Sidney!’ and I’ll turn around to find one of my former students or another hanging out a car window or over a fence, waving. Small town, but I’ve come to appreciate it more and more every day,” she said.

One challenge to rural life is the lack of a community space in Odell, Walker noted. “Mid Valley seems to be the hub, but there aren’t places to stay warm and get WiFi in our community,” she said.

“Our house doesn’t have WiFi (intentionally), so that gives us the space to spend quality time together, more than we would otherwise,” said von Ruden. “We play a lot of board games, hike, read, knit, work in ‘our garden’ and hang out with our chickens. I’m surprised at how quickly I’ve felt welcomed into the Hood River/Odell community. Everyone I have met has been so incredibly nice — I’m so happy to call this place home for a year.”

Aside from their work placements, they additionally volunteer time with other organizations, such as the Hood River Warming Shelter, Hood River Adopt A Dog and the food bank garden. Walker and von Ruden both have parts in the upcoming “Mama Mia” production by Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association, debuting in March — something they are very excited about.

Nadia Busekrus

Graduated from George Mason University, located in Virginia, in 2018 with a degree in public health; works at Hood River County Prevention as a facilitator of Health Media clubs at Hood River Middle, Wy’east Middle and Hood River Valley High schools. Her duties include everything from recording PSAs for KIHR and Radio Tierra with students to some graphic design work.

She additionally volunteers at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with the youth group and at the warming shelter, located at Riverside Community Church.

“I’ve been delighted by getting to cook, bake and share meals as a community. We all love to sing and play music and tell stories together and it’s so fun. I’ve also learned to knit,” she said.

Sidney Axtell

Graduated from Seattle University in 2017 with a degree in biology; works as a community outreach specialist at FISH Food Bank, which includes acting as garden coordinator for the food bank/Spirit of Grace garden and as a community health worker at the Hood River, Parkdale and Cascade Locks FISH locations.

She additionally volunteers at the warming shelter, Hood River Adopt A Dog and with the OSU Extension Master Gardener program. She’s looking forward to getting the food bank garden up and running again.

“I’m surprised by how welcoming the wider community has been to our entire JV community, and that most people know of us,” she said.

Kelsey Walker

Gradated from Willamette University in 2018 with a degree in physics; works at Mid Valley Elementary as a classroom assistant in two first grade classrooms, where reading and math are taught in Spanish, during recesses and at the after school ExCEL program. She additionally teaches adult GED math classes on Tuesday nights in Spanish and volunteers with the JV high school girls basketball team and the FISH garden.

“My passion is empowering students with the skills and tools to be confident, respectful and inclusive, mainly on the playground by facilitating communication during recess games,” she said. “… I notice that my students are connected to each other out of school through soccer, dance and basketball.”

Liz von Ruden

Graduated from University of San Diego in 2018 with a degree in biology; works at Columbia Gorge Ecology Institute as a conservation educator with SECRETS, a conservation program for Gorge-area fifth graders, the OWLS after school program and the group’s summer program, Gorge Explorers. She also volunteers at the food bank garden and warming shelter. She’s looking forward to another season of SECRETS and the next JVC Northwest retreat.

“Odell has been a lovely place to live so far. My office is in downtown Hood River, so I don’t get to spend all that much time in Odell. But it is a beautiful place — I am a runner, so I love running through all the orchards and seeing the horses. I also love the community Zumba classes at Mid Valley. I really want to try to connect with the Odell community this year,” she said.