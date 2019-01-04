Death Notices, Jan. 5 edition: Dale Wonsyld, Michael Smith and Betty Rush

Dale Wonsyld
Edward Dale Wonsyld passed away on Dec. 29, 2018, at the Hood River Care Center. Dale was born on May 26, 1934, and was 84 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Michael Smith
Michael B. Smith passed away on Dec. 30, 2018, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Michael was born on Oct. 6, 1954, and was 64 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Betty Rush
Betty Jean Rush, of Cascade Locks, Ore., passed away on Jan. 2, 2019, at Providence Portland Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Betty was born on Aug. 17, 1956, and was 62 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment