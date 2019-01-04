Service Announcement for Jan. 5 edition: Cruz Garcia-Pimental

Cruz Garcia-Pimental

Cruz Garcia-Pimental passed away surrounded by family on Jan. 3, 2018, at his home in Hood River. Cruz was born on May 3, 1961, and was 57 years of age at the time of his passing. A viewing will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 11 at Anderson’s Tribute Center and before his funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Graveside rites will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, 1225 Tucker Road, Hood River. A reception will take place at the basement of St. Mary’s Catholic Church after interment. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.

*

Cruz Garcia-Pimental falleció en su casa rodeado de su familia el 3 de enero del 2019 en Hood River, Oregon. Cruz nació el 3 de Mayo de 1961 y tenía 57 años de edad cuando falleció. Un tiempo de velación se llevara a cabo el viernes 11 de enero a partir de las 5 p.m. en Anderson’s Tribute Center y el sábado 12 de enero de 2019 antes de su misa fúnebre que comenzara a las 11 a.m. en la iglesia católica St. Mary’s, 1501 Belmont Ave.

Procederemos a sepultar en el panteón católico St. Mary’s, 1225 Tucker Road. Recepción será en el sótano de la iglesia católica después del panteón. Arreglos fúnebres están bajo la dirección de Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencia a la familia.