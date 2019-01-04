Cooper Spur ski area gets an early start on winter season Snowpack, weather give skiers, riders plenty to go on

A well-packed and layered 11-inch base of snow on Cooper Spur Ski Area allowed for the resort to open its lift and rope tow on Dec. 26.

The Christmas break opening is one of the earliest in years at the family-friendly ski area on the north side of Mount Hood. Last year, Cooper Spur did not open until late February.

“Everything is going very smoothly. The new snow brings in a lot of business, and every year we are impressed with the amount of people who come out to support us,” said Andre Ford, operations manager.

“It was a pleasant surprise we opened when we did, as this el Nino kept it a little dicey,” Ford said. “We are happy to be open, looking forward to a new season.”

The ski area, located a few miles south of Parkdale on Cooper Spur Road, is open Fridays from 4-8 p.m. for night skiing; ski area lifts will operate Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Night skiing tickets are $12. Ford noted that the tubing area is not open yet.

“We are hoping to open it in next couple of weeks, depending on the storm system,” he said.

Another piece of good news that comes with the snow: The community-based Cooper Spur Alpine Team (CSAT) will soon have enough snow for training, according to Ford.