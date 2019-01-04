Give Her A Future: ‘Girl Up’ chapter hosts Jan. 9 film benefit to help peers in Africa

On Wednesday, Jan. 9, Girl Up chapter at Hood River Valley High School will be showing “I Am A Girl,” the final movie in its three-part movie series at Hood River Cinemas.

“I Am A Girl” is an award-winning documentary that paints a clear picture of the reality of what it means to be a girl in the 21st century, said a press release.

The film screens at 6:30 p.m. at Hood River Cinemas. Cost is $15 and 100 percent of the proceeds go to Give her a Future-Uganda.

Purchase tickets in advance at Doug’s and Melika.

“As a day on earth transpires from dawn to dusk and into the night, we meet Manu, Kimsey, Aziza, Habiba, Breani and Katie — each on the brink of womanhood and dealing with the realities of what it means to grow up female in their world today,” said a press release. “As they come of age in a way their culture dictates, we see remarkable heart-warming stories of resilience, bravery and humor.”

This year, Girl Up is raising money for Give Her A Future, a program that provides school supplies and teachers for educational programs for girls in Uganda.

Girl Up is supporting adolescent girls in Uganda by funding UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) programs that aim to ensure displaced girls get enrolled in school and have access to a quality education.

All sales of movie and raffle ticket sales are donated to Give Her A Future.

“The HRVHS Girl Up movie series educates our community about the realities, struggles and often triumphs of girls around the world,” said a press release.

Hood River Soroptomist Linda Chamberlin has worked with girls in Uganda for the past 23 years. After recently returning from a trip in November, she met with HRVHS Girl Up to thank them for their volunteer efforts and to share with them her experiences of working with these girls. Her message to HRVHS Girl Up: “The most important thing you can do is raise money for these young women so that they are able to attend school. Education is the path to change.”