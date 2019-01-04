Kegler's Corner: Spellman and Mason Big 7s

Competitive tenpin bowling in 2018 went out like a lion last week at Hood River’s exciting Orchard Lanes!

Hearty congratulations are due to the Mis-splits trio, who won the first half of the county league by the slimmest of margins, a half point over Spare Mea Strike. Bowling for the winners are Deanna Allen, Denise Endow and Angie Stoneberg.

Two individual stars are emerging in the county league: Gordon Pillon and Andrew Hoffman have both raised their averages into the 180s, which is plenty good enough to step up to the big boy leagues and tournaments. Andrew and Gordon both cracked the scratch 600 three game series mark last week. Andrew notched his first 600 of the season with a solid 617, and Gordon fired his second consecutive 604 set.

Okay, now let’s talk big boys. Two of the hottest bowlers in town had their way with those formidable three-pound, six ounce pins last week. In the old days, we could say these guys turned them into sawdust, but the pins used now are all plastic!

The intrepid Lynn Spellman mesmerized the sticks to the tune of a huge scratch 741 series that was capped by a 10-strike 289 game in the Colts and Fillies. Lynn raised his average to a heady 212 pins per game; and young Chad Mason engineered a beautiful scratch 721 set in the Fraternal, that was highlighted by a 279 game.

Chad, who starred on the award winning HRVHS bowling team a few years ago boosted his average to a lofty 216, third highest in the city. It’s hard to beat the kids!



Here’s to big strings of strikes for everyone in 2019, have fun and go bowling.

LEAGUE REPORTS

Wednesday afternoon senior Colts & Fillies: Lynn Spellman, 289, 259 games and 741 series; Lee Rogers, 269, 205 game and 667 series; Jesse Flores, 225 game; Dave Baumsteiger, 223 game; Ken Kramer, 216 game; Mick Sherrell, 213 game; Ed Busick, 201 game

Wednesday night Fraternal: Chad Mason, 279 game and 721 series; Ciena Brittle, 206, 205 games and 606 series; Lynn Spellman, 257 game; Bill Whetstine, 243 game; Jeff Miller, 243 game



Thursday afternoon senior Lads & Lassies: Phil Wilson, 209 game; Jolene Randall, 203 game; Ed Busick, 203 game; George Buck, 203 game

Thursday County: Andrew Hoffman, 245, 214 games and 617 series; Gordon Pillon, 236, 207 games and 604 series; Paul Dethman, 214 game; Rod Pratt, 213 game; Steve Watt, 210 game