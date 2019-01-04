Police report break-ins at two downtown restaurants

Burglars broke into two downtown restaurants in the early morning hours of Dec. 31.

Money, documents and electronics were taken from Double Mountain Brewery and Sixth Street Bistro.

Entry points were Double Mountain’s main door on Fourth Street and a north patio door at Sixth Street. The suspect or suspects smashed windows in doors to get inside, apparently using rocks found on the ground nearby, according to police.

The suspects also attempted to break into Mall 202, at 202 Cascade, but did not gain access.

Sixth Street owners Stacey and Chris Creasey said some cash and the safe were removed, and some alcohol. Bottles of alcohol were found left at the north door.

A Double Mountain spokesman declined to be interviewed. Plywood was installed before 11 a.m. and the pub opened on time.

The Sixth Street break-in was discovered by an employee, who opened at 7 a.m. and called Chris Creasey, but police officer Mike Martin arrived before he did.

The burglaries were the first in recent memory in Hood River. The Creaseys said it was the first burglary in the decade since they bought the business on Jan. 1, 2009.

“We’ve started the new year a lot better than we ended the last one,” Stacey said. The Creaseys said they appreciated the number of local residents who showed support by coming to dine after having heard about the break-in.

Sixth Street surveillance cameras recorded a few seconds’ footage of a suspect going up the stairs, but they have consulted the installer to see if more can be found. The Creaseys discovered the wiring terminals where one camera had been removed, but other cameras were intact.

“We can see a little, but once they got into the office, they knew to unplug,” Stacey said.

“I see him come up the stairs and then look through cabinets behind the bar,” before moving on to other areas of the restaurant, noted Chris.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the crimes may contact Det. Anthony Frasier at the Hood River Police Department, 541-387-5257.

“We encourage all local business owners to be diligent with their daily bank deposits as well as the security of their buildings,” Lt. Don Cheli said.