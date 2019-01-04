SHERIFF LOG, Dec. 18 to 25

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Dec. 19 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 bock — Juvenile cited for minor in possession of marijuana.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:

Dec. 20 — Wy’east Road, 2600 block — Male reported to be trespassing.

Dec. 21 — N.W. Clark Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for trespassing and criminal mischief.

Dec. 23 — Parkdale — Criminal mischief reported at the Pinemont Staging area. The victim’s vehicle was removed by a tow truck.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Dec. 25 — Country Club Road — Deputy took a report of a possible intoxicated driver who was observed on I-84.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Dec. 18 — Highway 35, 14000 block, Parkdale — Online theft reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Dec. 23 — Highway 35, 4300 block — Deputies had an unattended vehicle towed for blocking traffic.

Dec. 24 — Highway 35, 13000 block, Parkdale — Deputy observed a vehicle passenger car with an Oregon license that was blocking the entrance to Teacup Lake Sno Park. There was no one around the vehicle, and in that location, it was affecting and blocking the flow of traffic into the one-way entrance to the parking area. The vehicle was towed.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Dec. 21 — State Street, 300 block — Male issued a criminal citation to appear in the Jackson County Circuit Court on an active arrest warrant issued out of that county.

Theft or burglary:

Dec. 18 — Ridgeview Court, 600 block — Theft from a motor vehicle reported.

Dec. 19 — Sunset Road, 1300 block — Theft reported.

Dec. 19 — Indian Creek Road, 1100 block — Hood River resident arrested for burglary I, criminal mischief I and two counts of criminal mischief III. After being evaluated by mental health professionals, he was lodged at NORCOR.

Dec. 21 — S.E. Katani Lane, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Theft reported.

Other:

Dec. 22 — Eliot Drive, 3000 block — Dog placed in quarantine following a biting incident.

Dec. 25 — Highway 35, 14000 block, Parkdale — Mt. Hood Meadows ski patrol located a missing out of bounds snowboarder.

Dec. 25 — Highway 35, 13000 block, Parkdale — A rescue/medical assist was provided on the Teacup cross country ski trail system.