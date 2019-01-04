Swimming splits at home

The Eagles swimming teams enjoyed a day of competition in the midst of their winter breaks, returning to the pool at Hood River Aquatic Center on Jan. 3 to take on the Gresham Gophers in a dual meet. The HRV boys lost a close battle 94-64, while the girls won handily 124-42.

Standouts for the Eagles once again were Sarah Arpag, Celilo Brun, Chad Klaas and Faith Ocheskey who won all their individual events. Arpag, Brun and Ocheskey joined with Lillie Tomlinson to take first in both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays as well. On the boys side, Klaas joined forces with Saylor Sundby, Mario Jaimez Villa and David Hecksel to win the 200 free relay as well.

Other first place finishes include Adam Burke in the 200 free, Hecksel in the 200 IM and Alea McCarty in the 400 free. Stats and comments were provided via email by coach Shelly Rawding.

Tomlinson added second place finishes in the 200 free and 100 backstroke to her performance. Olivia Sumerfield placed second as well in the 200 IM and 400 free. Saylor and Chloe Bullock were second in their respective 100 free race, Jaimez Villa was second in the 100 breaststroke and Campbell Keller came second in the 100 butterfly.

Additional placements for the Eagles: Corbett Blackman third in the 100 and 200 free, Hazel Farr third in the 100 back, Jessica Galvez third in the 50 free, Miyuki Gerald third in the 400 free and fifth in the 200 free, Abby McCormack third in the 100 breaststroke, Maria Sandoval third in the 100 butterfly and Sarah Wang third in the 100 freestyle.

The Eagles host Ridgeview on Jan. 10 at 4pm at the Hood River Aquatic Center.