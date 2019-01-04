Hood River News logo

White Salmon family welcomes First Baby 2019

Photo by Emily Fitzgerald
Giselle Eudave, born Jan. 2 to parents Yolanda and Cesar Eudave, is the first baby of 2019.

By Emily Fitzgerald

As of Friday, January 4, 2019

Giselle Eudave

Yolanda and Cesar Eudave of White Salmon welcomed their third child Tuesday morning — a baby girl named Giselle.

Arriving 8:52 a.m. on Jan. 2, Giselle Eudave was named the first baby of 2019.

As the first baby family, the Eudaves received a packet of gift certificates from local Hood River News sponsors — as well as an ornament from the First Baby of 1970: The Hood River News’ own Nikki Bringman.

“I feel like happy that I have her with me, and excited that I had her Jan. 2,” Yolanda said.

Giselle’s big sister, Genesis, 2 ½, and big brother, Alexander, 1 ½, both have their birthdays in June.

Yolanda arrived at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital at 5:45 a.m. on Jan. 2 for a scheduled c-section, which she had to have at 37 weeks due to a medical condition, she said, and Giselle was born approximately three hours later, weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

When asked by a reporter later that afternoon, Yolanda said that she was still in some pain but overall feeling good. She was scheduled to go home Jan. 4.

