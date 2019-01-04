White Salmon family welcomes First Baby 2019

Yolanda and Cesar Eudave of White Salmon welcomed their third child Tuesday morning — a baby girl named Giselle.

Arriving 8:52 a.m. on Jan. 2, Giselle Eudave was named the first baby of 2019.

As the first baby family, the Eudaves received a packet of gift certificates from local Hood River News sponsors — as well as an ornament from the First Baby of 1970: The Hood River News’ own Nikki Bringman.

“I feel like happy that I have her with me, and excited that I had her Jan. 2,” Yolanda said.

Giselle’s big sister, Genesis, 2 ½, and big brother, Alexander, 1 ½, both have their birthdays in June.

Yolanda arrived at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital at 5:45 a.m. on Jan. 2 for a scheduled c-section, which she had to have at 37 weeks due to a medical condition, she said, and Giselle was born approximately three hours later, weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

When asked by a reporter later that afternoon, Yolanda said that she was still in some pain but overall feeling good. She was scheduled to go home Jan. 4.