Lions pick up Christmas trees Jan. 12

Getting your Christmas Tree home from the forest or the lot isn’t too bad when they’re fresh and soft. Some put them on top of their cars, others put them inside. It’s like a giant air freshener. But how do you dispose of them if you don’t have a truck, when they’re dry, scratchy and the needles are falling off?

The Hood River Lions Club are again volunteering to pick up Christmas trees for recycling, this Saturday, Jan. 12 starting at 10 a.m.

Lions will cover all streets within the City of Hood River, as well as the Stonegate and Summitview areas off of Frankton Road.

Please have your trees at the curb by 10 a.m; volunteers make only one pass in each area and move to the next. Sometimes trees are missed because of parked vehicles blocking the view or other reasons.

If you get missed, leave a message on the Facebook page.

Remember: Remove all decorations and stands, as these trees will be recycled into mulch.

“If we can identify which residence the tree came from, we will contact you, or leave a donation envelope if you’re not home,” said a press release.

Donations can also be mailed to: Hood River Lions Club PO Box 860, Hood River, OR 97031.

The money for this project goes into the Community Fund and is returned to the community in a variety of ways.

The club is on target to raise more than $50,000 this fiscal year, most of which stays in Hood River County.