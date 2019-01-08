Ongoing in Cascade Locks (11:37 a.m.): A semi that has jackknifed in the Cascade Locks area at milepost 50.5 has closed I-84 westbound lanes; eastbound lanes are partially blocked and it is possible they will also be closed to give a tow truck access to the site. Traffic is now being routed onto Herman Creek Road.
