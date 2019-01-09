Bridge replacement community events scheduled for Jan. 12

WSP Engineering, the engineering firm contracted by the Port of Hood River to work on finishing environmental studies related to the bridge replacement project, will hold two community outreach events on Saturday, Jan. 12: 10:30-1:30 p.m. at the Hood River Walmart, and 2-5 p.m. at the White Salmon Harvest Market.

Project representatives will be stationed at the entrances to both locations to offer information about the bridge replacement and give community members the chance to give input on the process.

“So, if you happen to be out and about, that’s an opportunity to see WSP at work,” said project director Kevin Greenwood.

Walmart is located at 2700 Wasco St, Hood River; and Harvest Market is at 77 NE Wauna Ave., White Salmon.

For those unable to attend either event, a survey including questions about design proposals for the new bridge, the project’s purpose and need statement and the EIS process, and a free space to leave comments, is available on the port’s website or in-person at the port office, through the end of January.

Since launching the survey early last month, the port has received approximately 190 submissions, Greenwood said.

A recent glitch affecting access to the survey site has been improved, Greenwood said, and the site is now fully functional; it can be accessed at https://survey.participate.online/s3/Hood-River-White-Salmon-Bridge-Replacement-Project-Survey

For more information, visit https://portofhoodriver.com/bridge/bridge-replacement-project/, email newbridge@portofhoodriver.com, or call Greenwood at 541-436-0797.