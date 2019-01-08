Entertainment Update for Jan. 9 edition

Al Hare at Rivertap

Live music coming up at Rivertap:

Friday, Jan. 11: Al Hare solo show, 6:30-9:30 p.m. (rock, country covers)

Saturday, Jan. 12: Al Hare solo show, 6-9 p.m. (rock, country covers)

Sunday, Jan. 13: Sunday Night Jam featuring the Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-8:30 p.m. (in house band)

Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.

CGOA Chamber Music concert Jan. 13

The Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association presents an afternoon of chamber music with strings, brass, winds, and voice at Hood River Valley Christian Church on Sunday, Jan. 13 at 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are accepted. The program will be an afternoon of intimate, lyrical and captivating music for small ensembles (Hood River String Quartet), large ensembles (10-piece brass) with selections Gabrieli, Vivaldi, Schubert, Villa Lobos, and Arvo Pärt, the contemporary Estonian composer, said a press release.

‘After the Burn’ benefit concerts scheduled

Benefit concerts for the recent California wildfire incidents are scheduled for Friday, Feb. 1, at The Ruins, featuring local band Greenneck Daredevils (6-8 p.m.) and Portland bluegrass band Never Come Down (8-10 p.m.). All proceeds to benefit California wildfire victims. Suggested donation $10. Contact Gorge Event Systems to become a sponsor/program supporter. Additional show March 8.

Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Country Dance at Rockford Grange Jan. 12

The Second Saturday Country Dance returns Jan. 12, from 7-9 at Rockford Grange. Music by Mill Creek String Band and dance caller Sue Baker. Dance lessons will begin at 7 p.m. All ages welcome. No partner required. Family friendly. Enjoy an evening of country squares, contras, circle dances and a few waltzes. Cost is $6 for members, $7 for non-members, $1 for youth 16 and under. Please bring treats for break time.

Rockford Grange, 4250 Barrett Drive, Hood River.

Music, karaoke at Solera Brewery in Parkdale

Solera Brewery in Parkdale hosts traditional bluegrass on Jan. 12 from Never Come Down.

Jan. 19 is Parkdale Karaoke Night, hosted by The Underground Music Station. Prizes for best costume, song and performance.

Both events are no cover and the music starts at 6 p.m.; 21-and-over after 8 p.m.

Cyparski, Neilson & Bentz at White Buffalo

On Thursday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m., John Cyparski (guitar/flute), Bill Neilson (guitar) and George Bentz (bass) perform a mix of roots to rock, blending tight instrumentation and smooth vocal harmonies.

White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.

Gunshy at Zim’s Jan. 12

Live music coming up at Zim’s:

Friday, Jan. 11: Howlin’ Woods with Jeff Carrell, Tracy Klas, Kenny Olsen and Jeff Minnick, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 12: Gunshy, 7-10 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 15: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.

Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

Guitarist Alonzo Garbanzo returns

Kick off the new year with a set of tunes from Hood River’s eclectic fingerpickin’ guitarist Alonzo Garbanzo. Catch him at the Trillium Café on Friday, Jan. 11 from 9 p.m. to midnight, and at Stave and Stone Winery, on Saturday, Jan. 12 from 4-6 p.m.

Karaoke, Wasco Bros. at The Dalles Eagles

Coming up at The Dalles Eagles Lodge: Friday, Jan. 11: Music and karaoke with Bill Hornibrook, 8-11 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 12: Wasco Brothers Band. Dance on the biggest dance floor in the Gorge. Tickets are $3 members, $4 for guests.

The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.

Secret Salsa Society meets Jan. 9, 11

The Secret Salsa Society meets on Friday, Jan. 11 at the White Salmon Grange beginning at 7:30 p.m. Guest instructor Sarah Riddle (Viscount Studio) will be on hand for beginner dance lessons. Admission is $10.

On Wednesday, Jan. 9, it’s the first Salsa Social of the year at Crush Cider Café in Hood River. Visit the group’s Facebook page for details.

The Salsa Society plans to meet at Slopeswell Cider in Hood River on Tuesdays starting Jan. 22.

Lewi Longmire at The Ruins Jan 8

Live music Tuesday nights coming up at The Back Room at The Ruins. Opening act at 6 p.m.

Jan. 15: Five Letter Word

Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Old Vines at The Pines

Live music coming up at The Pines:

Every Sunday from 3-5 p.m., it’s The Old Vines.

“An eclectic mix of music by Hood River’s own, The Old Vines. Just as wine is composed of many elements, you’ll find a musical blend of standards — folk, jazz, country and just enough blues to keep your toes tapping,” said a press release.

The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.



‘Eagle Creek Fire’ on display Jan. 19

Opening Saturday, Jan. 19 at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center is a “powerful display of intense, real-time Eagle Creek fire imagery along with facts, time lines and stories from first responders to friends and neighbors along the Columbia River. Display content is on loan from the Hood River History Museum and is presented in collaboration with the US Forest Service,” said a press release. The exhibit will run through February. The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles; 541-296-8600, www.gorgediscovery.org.

Youth Choir auditions Jan 8-9

Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Youth Choir auditions for children ages 8-13 happen on Jan. 8, 5:30-6 p.m. at The Dalles Chenoweth Elementary School and Jan. 9, 5:30-6 p.m. at the Hood River Middle School. If your child or student is interested, contact Corin Parker at parkerc@nwasco.k12.or.us or 541-506-3350 ext. 5058.

History of Railroading

Railroads have been in the Columbia Gorge for over 150 years. Today, more than 80 trains daily transverse the Gorge, said a press release. Hear about the history of railroading in the Gorge from Bill Burgel, former chief train dispatcher for Union Pacific, Friday, Jan. 25, at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum, The Dalles. Tickets for the 6 p.m. dinner and program are $16, and the 7 p.m. program only is $5.

Call 541-296-8600 x 201 or visit www.gorgediscovery.org to purchase tickets online by Jan. 23.

Entertainment listings should be sent in by 5 p.m. Friday, and run as space allows. Send listings to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.