Hawks hold off Dufur

Horizon Christian traveled to Dufur last Friday and took the win with a 70-57 score. Though the game was close through the first half, Horizon continued to outscore Dufur each quarter by a few points, which stacked up and gave them the 13 point victory at the final buzzer.

Senior Derek Johnson led the Hawks with 25 points and nine rebounds, a near double-double. Johnson went three for four from deep and perfect from the free throw line, sinking six. Sophomore Caleb Lingel and Senior Alex Petshow put up 19 and 14 points, respectively, of their own. Lingel shot 62.5 percent from field goal range and Petshow 66.7 percent from three, impressive numbers at any level. The remaining points were contributed by seniors Bailey Holste with eight and Kyle Brown with four.

While offense powered them to victory, the Hawks also played a relatively clean game, turning the ball over 11 times.

This game was the epitome of solid play by both teams, with Horizon pulling out the win on better overall shooting and consistently solid defense.

The Hawks hosted Sherman on Tuesday and will travel to Ione this Saturday.