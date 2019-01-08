Pick of the Week: Local history spotlight talks at WAAAM Jan. 12

Join the Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum for a special presentation in partnership with the Oregon Aviation Historical Society this Second Saturday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. and noon.

“In the early days of aviation, many airplanes were built by individuals with mechanical aptitude and a dream to fly,” said Museum Director Judy Newman. “Folks like this continued to build and fly their creations for many years after flight became a reality. One small problem — it was actually illegal to build and fly your own aircraft in the U.S. until 1952.

“Oregon aviators, often called the ‘Beaverton Outlaws,’ thought that this was unacceptable and from about the 1930s until updated legislation passed in 1952, they fought tirelessly to ensure everyone who could build an airplane could fly it too. Thanks to these folks, now over 10 percent of all general aviation aircraft (a fancy way for saying airplanes much like the things on display have at WAAAM) are home-built airplanes today.”

In addition to the talk, WAAAM will also have some of its collection out flying and driving for visitors to enjoy firsthand between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Aircraft Restoration Shop tour will be at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for those that want to see some of the tools and techniques the Beaverton Outlaws and others use to build and restore airplanes.

WAAAM is located at 1600 Air Museum Road. For more information, contact info@waaamuseum.org or 541-308-1600. For admission prices and hours, visit www.waaamuseum.org.