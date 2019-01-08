POLICE LOG, Dec. 23 to Jan. 5

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Dec. 25 — 22nd Street — Officers dispatched on a report of a domestic assault. The male was struck in the face by his wife. The female was taken into custody for domestic assault IV.

Dec. 29 — Hood River — Male transient arrested after he assaulted his ex-wife. He was transported to NORCOR, where he was cited and released due to medical problems.

Dec. 30 — Ninth Court — Female cited and released for harassment and criminal trespass II.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Jan. 1 — Pacific Avenue, 900 block — Officers responded to a noise complaint coming from a vehicle. When officers arrived, the vehicle was unoccupied and unsecured. An officer took possession of two jars containing marijuana and several electronic devices that seemed valuable enough to collect for safekeeping. The registered owner of the vehicle was issued a citation for minor in possession of marijuana, and his property released to him at the police department.

Jan. 5 — Hood River — Portland resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Dec. 24 — June Street, 2400 block — Transient female arrested for disorderly conduct after causing a disturbance and attempting to assault officers. She was lodged at NORCOR.

Dec. 26 — Lilly Drive, 2700 block — Criminal mischief reported.

Dec. 27 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Hood River resident arrested for criminal trespass II.

Dec. 28 — Ninth Court, 1600 block — Criminal mischief III reported.

Jan. 1 — Second Street, 100 block — Male arrested for criminal trespass II and disorderly conduct II.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Dec. 24 — Hood River — Officer was dispatched on a report of a possible intoxicated driver on the Heights. The vehicle was stopped for multiple traffic violations. The male driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and lodged at NORCOR.

Dec. 31 — Hood River — A resident of Gresham was arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered more than twice the legal limit.

Jan. 2 — 12th Street, 1700 block — Male cited for criminal trespass II and released.

Jan. 4 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Dec. 24 — Cascade Avenue, 2500 block — A male reported his brother had been using his name on traffic stops (identity theft).

Dec. 27 — Eighth Street, 1800 block — Theft by deception reported.

Jan. 1 — E. Marina Drive, 1100 block — Forgery I and theft II reported.

Jan. 4 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Store contacted regarding a counterfeit $100 bill.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Dec. 25 — Second and Cascade — Two vehicle traffic crash with injury reported. EMS arrived and transported one of the drivers to the emergency room due to a head injury. The same driver was cited for two traffic violations.

Dec. 26 — I-84 at exit 63 — Male arrested for reckless driving.

Dec. 27 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officer contacted regarding a confrontation in a business parking lot. The female driver of one vehicle was located driving on State Street. The female was suspended and parked illegally. The vehicle was towed.

Dec. 29 — 13th and Belmont — Non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.

Jan. 1 — Cascade Avenue, 1800 block — Vehicle stopped for a violation. The female driver was misdemeanor suspended an on probation out of Multnomah County. She was taken into custody and lodged at NORCOR.

Jan. 3 — 12th Street, 1800 block —Hit and run reported in a parking lot.

Jan. 5 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Officer responded to a non-injury crash.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Dec. 26 — State Street, 300 block — Officer made contact with a male and female on a traffic stop near the Hood River Sheriff’s Office. The female arrived to check in with her probation officer. The female had an outstanding warrant and was informed she was in custody. The female fled the office and ran from law enforcement. She was charged with escape II, resisting arrest, criminal mischief II, disorderly conduct II, possession of methamphetamine, attempt to assault a peace officer and probation violation.

Dec. 26 — Wasco Street — The Dalles resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a valid probation violation arrest warrant issued out of Wasco county. In the same incident, another The Dalles resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a valid Hood River County Probation Violation arrest warrant and felony unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Dec. 30 — Hood River — White Salmon resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding arrest warrant out of Wasco County.

Jan. 3 — 12th Street, 1300 block — Units were dispatched to the Heights regarding an altercation a motorist had with two pedestrians. The two male pedestrians were located. One had an outstanding felony warrant and was taken into custody. The other juvenile male was in violation of his probation (minor in possession of alcohol) and also taken into custody.

Jan. 4 — I-84 at exit 63 — White Salmon resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a restraining order violation.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Dec. 22 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officer dispatched to make contact with loss prevention at a local business.

Dec. 23 — Sterling Place, 2000 block — Possible theft reported.

Dec. 28 — Avalon Place, 1700 block — Theft of money reported.

Dec. 31 — Cascade Avenue, 500 block — Burglary to a business reported. The suspect threw a rock through the front glass door and took items inside.

Dec. 31 — Cascade Avenue, 200 block — Attempted burglary reported. There was damage to a door, but it did not appear entry was made to the inside.

Jan. 1 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Theft reported earlier that day, and involving two female suspects.

Jan. 3 — Cascade Avenue, 3300 block — Theft of two wave-runners on a trailer reported.

Jan. 3 — Cascade Avenue, 700 block — Theft reported.

Jan. 5 — Cascade Avenue, 3300 block — Stolen wave-runner reported. The wave-runner was later located in Morrow County and the suspect was arrested.

Other:

Dec. 26 — Sterling Place, 1900 block — Unattended death reported.

Dec. 27 — E. Port Marina Drive, 700 block — Officers were advised of a medical call involving an unresponsive male in the drivers seat of his vehicle (unattended death).

Dec. 28 — Second Street, 200 block — Mosier resident reported his son as a missing person.

Dec. 29 — E. Marina Drive — A Hermiston resident was transported to the hospital for a medical and psychological evaluation (danger to self).

Dec. 30 — Hood River — Officer took a report of a subject being bitten by a dog. The bitten female was taken to the hospital by her husband. The dog was taken to the animal shelter by its owners and placed in quarantine.

Jan. 2 — Cascade Avenue, 2100 block — A report was generated regarding a lost firearm, possibly within the Hood River city limits or somewhere within the Wasco County limits.

Jan. 5 — Cascade Avenue, 300 block — Officer took report of a 4-year-old who had been left unsupervised.