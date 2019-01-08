School Board meets Jan. 9: Bond projects highlight agenda

Hood River County School District Board of Directors starts 2019 with a packed agenda for its Jan. 9 meeting at Nathanial Coe Administration Center on Eugene Street.

The regular meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.; the board will hold an executive session (closed to the public) at 5:30 p.m., the stated purpose of which is to discuss current or potential litigation with legal counsel.

(Action on executive session discussion must take place in open session.)

In addition to planned action in the regular session regarding the School-Based Health Center and its 2019-20 budget planning calendar, the board will hear reports on Collaborative Problem Solving, emergency systems, and on the Hood River Options Academy, which is about to move into new quarters in the building formerly housing the district office.

The Options Academy building will also be home to Community Education, which has been temporarily housed at Hood River Aquatic Center during building renovations.

District office is now located in the remodeled Coe Center, next door (formerly Coe Building).

The board will hear a report on bond projects, such as the Options Academy, and is scheduled to approve contracts for bond projects this summer at Parkdale and Westside Elementary schools.