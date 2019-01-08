SHERIFF LOG, Dec. 25 to Jan. 2

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Dec. 29 — S.W. Regulator Street, Cascade Locks — Female arrested for assault IV (domestic violence). She also had several active warrants.
Dec. 31 — Wy’east Road — Domestic disturbance reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:
Dec. 27 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 300 block, Cascade Locks — Male cited for trespassing at the Cascade Locks Public Library.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Dec. 26 — AGA Road, 3300 block — Identity theft reported by an Odell resident.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Dec. 30 — Dee Highway at milepost 9 — Deputy responded to a motor vehicle crash with injury.
Dec. 31 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Hit and run reported. The responsible party was located and cited for failure to perform the duties of a driver.
Jan. 2 — AGA Road, 3300 block — Cold hit and run (property) reported to have occurred in late December.
Jan. 2 — Highway 25, 14000 block, Parkdale — Cold hit and run reported to have occurred in early December.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Dec. 29 — S.W. Regulator Street, 100 block, Cascade Locks — Female arrested on an active warrant.
Theft or burglary:
Dec. 26 — Hood River — Mail theft reported.
Dec. 27 — Central Vale Drive, 3800 block — Theft from a mailbox reported.
Dec. 27 — Highway 35, 2000 block — Theft of Christmas presents reported (theft from a motor vehicle).
Dec. 29 — Davis Drive, 3900 block — Cold burglary reported.
Other:
Dec. 25 — Winston Road, 1800 block — Complaint of a dog killing chickens reported.
Dec. 26 — State Street, 300 block — Found property reported at the courthouse.
Dec. 28 — Tucker Road — Deputy took a report of a scam using a dating app.
Dec. 29 — Henderson Road, 700 block — Unattended death reported.
Dec. 29 — Cooper Spur Road, 8400 block, Parkdale — Juvenile runaway reported.
