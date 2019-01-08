Teacup Club ‘tea party’ draws hundreds; youth clinic set for Sunday

The Teacup Nordic Ski Club hosted its tea party Sunday, an event featuring free ski lessons followed with soup and tea.

It was the first of two events this week: On Sunday, Jan. 13, a one-day ski clinic for elementary and middle school kids is also scheduled, followed by hot chocolate and cookies in the warming hut, from 1-3:30 p.m. Hood River Valley High School Nordic team members provide instruction.

Cost is $30; participants must bring their own equipment.

Sign up at hrcommunityed.org, or call 541-386-2055.

Call Nordic coordinator Peter Arpag at 541-490-3419 for details.

The HRVHS Nordic Team hosts a fundraiser Jan. 18 at Kickstand Coffee and Kitchen, starting at 6 p.m., with a silent auction, raffle, and food and drink for sale.

More than 500 people showed up for last weekend’s tea party, with Teacup Nordic volunteers giving lessons to about 135 adults and children. Refreshments at the tea party were courtesy of Pine St. Bakery and Stash tea.

The weather blessed the event with a gentle but consistent snowfall over the weekend, ensuring the slopes were ready for the thousands of skis that came through. Hood River Mayor Paul Blackburn, who has served as the Teacup Nordic president for 11 years, was present for the event.

“What a day! I haven’t seen that many smiling faces in a long time,” said Blackburn via email. “Big thanks to all the open-hearted volunteers who helped out.

“Nordic skiing is a key to making it through the dark winter around here, and we had an amazing day,” he said.