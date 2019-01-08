Yesteryears: Parkdale auditorium opens in 1929

1919 — 100 years ago

Bert Stranahan and Jim Rathbun, of the Fashion Stables, have purchased of the Hood River Garage the big auto stage being constructed in Portland, the garage abandoning the idea of operating the stage line, which the Fashion Stables has taken over. “Just as soon as the weather will permit,” said Mr. Stranahan to The News, “we will put on a first-class stage line between here and Portland, giving the people such service that very few of them, we think, will want to make the trip by rail when they can enjoy such a fine auto ride over the beautiful Columbia Highway.”

Verbatim: Diversion Of Road Funds Is Opposed Directors of the local chamber of commerce Monday of this week enjoyed the experience of holding a business meeting at the new home of Charles Howe, a member of the board. After a busy session, the chamber decided to recommend to Representative Munroe that all bridge and ferry tolls on the Columbia River be either maintained or entirely rescinded, and that no permits be given to put any ferry or bridge on the fee list unless all are placed on the same basis. The chamber is also opposed to any diversion of Oregon State highway funds to cities, as urged by the League of Oregon Cities, believing that the maintenance of highways, both major and secondary, will absorb all highway funds available. The chamber also expressed its disapproval of a plan which would cut out the present registrations of all out-of-state tourists. The board is of the opinion that the contacts made with these tourists in the various communities are of value alike to the tourist and the community. Rumors that too many WPA jobs in the area are going to outsiders to the disadvantage of local registrants have reached the board, who now propose to watch closely the employment of WPA workers on the clearing the right of way for the Bonneville transmission line to Hood River County. — Hood River News, January 13, 1939

1929 — 90 years ago

A large number of Upper Valley folks congregated at Parkdale on Wednesday evening to celebrate the opening of the fine new auditorium, which has been built in connection with the Parkdale high school system. The new auditorium, which was completed last month, is 90 feet long and 60 feet wide and houses a stage 40 by 30 feet. The building is of reinforced concrete, with a shingle roof. The building provides a basketball floor 83 by 41 feet, with bleachers along one side. There are dressing rooms, showers and lavatories for both boys and girls. The entire building, which will afford a seating capacity of more than 500 at a stage performance, is heated by a furnace system and by a huge fireplace.

1939 — 80 years ago

Growers who are troubled with frost at critical periods of the year, or who are subject to heavy loss in cherries through rain, will be interested to learn that Keith Lage, of Pine Grove, has installed on his ranch one of the Frost Expellers, which are stated to have been used with much success in Washington orchard districts for the past several years.

The expeller is a fan, sufficiently large to displace a large area of air and create sufficient draft to prevent frost from settling to do damage. Lage is inviting growers to visit his place and study the equipment.

1949 — 70 years ago

Mayor Serge Gaulke, of Hood River, and Ed. Steele, secretary of the Hood River Chamber of Commerce, have asked all business houses to close at 5:30 p.m. until the power shortage danger is over. City street lights have been off during the early evening throughout the past week as a conservation measure. Most business houses also extinguished neon display signs to aid in conserving power. Ice, which threated to break through the holds in the Pacific Power & Light company’s flume along the Hood River, forced the closure of the Hood River power plant, thus cutting out a 6,000-watt generator.

1959 — 60 years ago

The valley’s skiers, frustrated last week by an erroneous report about snow conditions at Cooper Spur, could rest easy this week — they could ski from Parkdale to Oak Street if they wished, after the first real snowstorm of the winter left the valley whitened from end to end. It began Sunday with a light drift of pure powdered flakes. By Sunday evening, the snow mist had thickened, covering every nook of the valley.

By Tuesday morning, freezing rains were falling, leaving streets with the added menace of an icy glaze. All night, county and city road crews worked to scrape and clear the main arterials.

1969 — 50 years ago

Hoped-for settlement with the Juncho Co. is making it possible for the Hood River Report Commission to lease the Juncho building to Nichols Boat Works for a six-month period. At the same time, there were indications Wednesday that the six-month lease may completely alienate another port industrial tenant, the new Fiber Tech corporation, and send it looking for a new site for expansion. These were the rapid-fire developments in recent days. The hassle with Fiber Tech follows on the heels of an apparent settlement of an argument the port has had with Jucho for some time. The lease has been the subject of a dispute since the company went into a state of idleness two years ago.

1979 — 40 years ago

When Melissa Ann Brandt came into the world as Hood River’s first baby of the year at 5:50 a.m. on Jan. 5, her name was already picked out for her. “We actually picked it out when our son, William, was born,” explained her father, Orval Brandt, an accountant at Diamond Fruit Growers, Inc. Melissa Ann is Orval and Kristy Brandt’s second child. She was due Jan. 7, so Melissa Ann didn’t miss her appointed time by far. A bit earlier and she would have been a full 1978 tax deduction.

“This is just as nice,” said her mom, “and it’s going to be lot nicer for her later on.” That is, it’s going to be more important to the little girl that she was the first baby in 1979 than to have been a tax exemption for 1978.

1989 — 30 years ago

New Hood River Mayor Ken Jernstedt moved quickly to take a firm grasp of city government here Monday when he presided over his first city council meeting. Jernstedt named members to the council’s six standing committees. David Jensen was elected council president by council members and will preside over council meetings in Jernstedt’s absence. “In all honesty, I don’t have anything on my personal agenda. That’s why I think I’ll make a good mayor,” Jernstedt asserts.

1999 — 20 years ago

As it wraps up the final details of a proposed acquisition by Providence Health System, Hood River Memorial Hospital is drawing up plans for its newest project, an assisted living facility. The hospital plans to build the center on a parcel next to Down Manor on Belmont, on property purchased by the Hanel family. The facility will provide assisted living care, including care for Alzheimer’s patients.

Hood River County’s long-awaited and delayed new 9-1-1 emergency communications center is, finally, weeks away from opening. With its last dispatcher hired and new equipment being installed, the new facility is scheduled to go into operation next month at the Dean Building, the former Sprint facility at Sixth and State streets.

2009 — 10 years ago

According to the National Weather Service, periods of heavy rain and rising snow and freezing levels this week are expected to increase the threat of flooding in rivers and streams in the area. The forecasted weather sparked the NWS to issue a flood watch and hazardous weather outlook advisories for the Hood River and Mount Hood areas.

Naomy Lorena Velazquez, born Jan. 3, is the first baby born at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in 2009.

