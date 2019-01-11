Death notices for Jan. 12 edition: Harold Golden, Marc Luper, Mary Kanemasu and Beverly Silseth

Harold Golden
Harold William Golden, age 89, a resident of Goldendale, Wash., passed away Jan. 7, 2019, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements. The family is planning a burial in Idaho.
Marc Luper
Marc E. Luper passed away on Jan. 8, 2019, at the Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Marc was born on Feb. 4, 1969, and was 49 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Mary Kanemasu
Mary Morimoto Kanemasu passed away on Jan. 3, 2019, in Aloha, Ore. She was born on April 5, 1919, in Portland, Ore.
Beverly Silseth
Beverly G. Silseth, age 79, a resident of Goldendale, Wash., passed away Jan. 8, 2019, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
