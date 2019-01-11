Service announcements for Jan. 12 edition: Dick Macnab and Angel Murillo

Dick Macnab

Richard “Dick” Macnab passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Hood River, Ore. He was born Dec. 19, 1949, and was 69 years of age at the time of his death.

Services are planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26 at The Wasco School Event Center, 903 Barnett St., Wasco, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Angel Murillo

Angel Murillo, 24, passed away on Jan. 1, 2019, in Pendleton, Ore. A memorial service will be held at Columbia High School Gymnasium on Sunday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. in White Salmon, Wash. A private burial will be held on the Kreps Ranch. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Gardner Funeral Home in White Salmon.