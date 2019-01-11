County hiring temporary Justice of the Peace

Hood River County is accepting applications for a temporary Justice of the Peace for Cascade Locks Justice Court to serve while sitting Justice of the Peace John Harvey goes on a year-long sabbatical.

“When somebody in my position is gone longer in three months, the governor has to appoint somebody” to act in his absence, said Harvey.

He and his family will spend the year somewhere north of Mexico City, Mexico, where they plan to take Spanish classes at a local college.

“We want to, as a family, learn about the culture, the Mexican culture, and learn the language. The difference between the cultures is probably going to be extremely humbling and we expect to be better people (when we come back),” Harvey said.

The family had been intending to take this trip for several years now, Harvey said, but were waiting for the right time to do it. With their 9-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter readying to transition to middle and high school, respectively, Harvey and his wife decided last spring that this was the time to go.

“We didn’t want to wait until they had already made that transition,” he said.

Harvey will train the temporary Justice of the Peace before he leaves and said that, given that he has adequate communication where he is in Mexico, will be available to help out during his sabbatical.

Harvey’s last day on the job is May 31 and he resumes his position on June 1, 2020.

The county will be accepting applications through the end of January, then applicants will be invited to participate in a panel interview, after which names will be recommended to the governor to appoint.

To qualify, applicants have to currently live or work in the Cascade Locks Judicial District, have lived or worked in the district for at least a year prior to appointment, and have lived in the State of Oregon for at least three years prior to appointment.

Application forms are available on the county’s website under “job openings,” by request at cheryl.berger@co.hood-river.or.us or 541387-6829; and completed applications can be dropped off at the county’s office — 601 State Street, Hood River — emailed to the above address, or faxed to 541-386-9392.