Eagles swim strong

The Eagles handed the Ridgeview Ravens a defeat in both girls and boys swimming on Thursday at the Hood River Aquatic Center, with the girls winning 129-26 and the boys 75-44. With those victories, the girls team improves to 6-1 on the year while the boys are 2-4-1, with the tie coming against Centennial.

Leading Hood River with double wins were Luke Southall, Sarah Arpag, Faith Ocheskey, Chad Klaas and Celilo Brun. The Eagles swept (1-2-3) in six events on the girls side: The 200 IM (Arpag, Campbell Keller and Abby McCormack,) the 50 free (Ocheskey, Lillie Tomlinson and Chloe Bullock,) the 100 butterfly (Brun, Madaket Greenleaf and Campbell,) the 100 free (Ocheskey, Tomlinson and Olivia Sumerfield,) the 400 free (Alea McCarty, Miyuki Gerald and Maria Sandoval,) the 100 breaststroke (Brun, McCormack and Parkinson) and the 400 free relay with their A, B and C teams.

On the boys side, first and second place finishes came in the 200 free (Southall, Joshua Humann,) the 50 free (Klaas, David Hecksel) and the 100 backstroke (Adam Burke, Henry Jones.) The A and B teams of the 200 free relay took first and third, respectively. Reports were provided by HRV Swim Coach Shelly Rawding via email.

The Eagles will have competed today in an invitational meet at the Hood River Aquatic Center, and will host Gladstone on Thursday for their last non-conference dual meet.