HR City Council holds goal-setting Jan. 12 New councilors will take the oath

Hood River City Council will hold its annual goal-setting meeting on Jan. 12 at 8:30 a.m. at the Hood River Fire Station, 1785 Meyer Parkway, Hood River, next to Hood River Aquatic Center.

The meeting is open to the public, and a 15-minute comment period will start at 9 a.m.

Council uses the session to set its priorities for the next year or two.

Three new council members have taken office following the November election: Jessica Metta, Tim Counihan and Erick Haynie.

“Once a year it is so important we take a step back and allocate time to the bigger picture, and with three new councilors this is essential,” Mayor Paul Blackburn said.

“We haven’t had that big a change in four years. With new personnel at the table, we need to figure out what we want to focus on.”

The new councilors will take the oath of office Saturday in the first order of business, with Judge Reuben Cleaveland presiding. The new trio joins council members Kate McBride, Mark Zanmiller, and Megan Saunders. It is also the first goal-setting session for City Manager Rachael Fuller, who joined the city in July.

Council, staff and facilitator Eric Jensen of Jensen Strategies will discuss “effective city councils” starting at 9:30 a.m. Fuller will give a report at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch.

Goal setting discussion will start at 12:45 p.m., followed by setting of policy priorities starting at 3:15 p.m., with closing remarks scheduled by Blackburn at 3:55 p.m.

The council meets for the first regular meeting Monday at City Hall.

The Urban Renewal Committee will meet at 6 p.m., prior to the city council meeting, led by chairman David Meriwether of the Port of Hood River Board of Commissioners. Fellow port commissioner Hoby Streich also serves on Urban Renewal.

The council’s regular session will immediately follow, starting with a presentation by auditor Tara Kamp.

Fuller will present an update, including information on a joint study session for the County Parks District Master Plan scheduled for Feb. 27, an update on the 2020 Census Update, and League of Oregon Cities legislative priorities.

Also on the agenda: Assistant City Manager Will Norris will present proposed contract award for a Police Space Needs Analysis.