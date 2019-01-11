Immanuel’s all-glow mini golf returns

Hood River’s only full-size indoor “glow in the dark” 18-hole mini-golf course will open its doors again for the next three weekends.

Cost is $5 per person for 18 holes.

For details, go to www.ImmanuelHR.org.

This neon-lit mini-golf course offers 18 unique and entertaining holes that will be a fun challenge for all ages, said a press release. Immanuel Lutheran Church is located at Ninth and State streets. All proceeds go towards Immanuel’s middle school and senior high youth ministries.



“Bring the family and enjoy a unique golfing experience right here in Hood River,” said the press release. Hours are Jan. 11, Jan. 18 and Jan. 25 from 5 -8 p.m.; and Jan. 12, Jan. 19 and Jan. 26 from 2-8 p.m.