SHERIFF LOG, Jan. 3 to 9

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Jan. 6 — S.E. Hammond Avenue, Cascade Locks — Harassment reported.
Jan. 9 — Cascade Avenue — Male arrested for domestic strangulation.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Jan. 7 — May Street, 900 block — Drug paraphernalia found at a school.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Jan. 3 — Cascade Locks — Possible financial theft from an elderly couple reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Jan. 4 — Highway 35, 14000 block, Parkdale — Hit and run reported.
Jan. 5 — Highway 35, 2300 block — Deputies responded to a three-vehicle crash near Pine Grove. Injuries were reported.
Jan. 7 — Dee Highway, 3100 block — Non-injury traffic crash investigated.
Jan. 8 — S.W. Venture Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Motor vehicle crash investigated. No injuries were reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Jan. 6 — S.W. Wasco Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Female arrested for an out of state warrant.
Theft or burglary:
Jan. 6 — Eliot Drive, 3100 block — Burglary reported. Multiple items were stolen from a rental storage unit.
Jan. 7 — Mitchel Point Overlook — Two car prowls reported.
Other:
Jan. 3 — State Street, 300 block — Lost passport reported.
Jan. 4 — Mount Hood — Officer responded to a search and rescue call at Bennett Pass Trailhead.
