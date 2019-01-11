SHERIFF LOG, Jan. 3 to 9

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Jan. 6 — S.E. Hammond Avenue, Cascade Locks — Harassment reported.

Jan. 9 — Cascade Avenue — Male arrested for domestic strangulation.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Jan. 7 — May Street, 900 block — Drug paraphernalia found at a school.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Jan. 3 — Cascade Locks — Possible financial theft from an elderly couple reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Jan. 4 — Highway 35, 14000 block, Parkdale — Hit and run reported.

Jan. 5 — Highway 35, 2300 block — Deputies responded to a three-vehicle crash near Pine Grove. Injuries were reported.

Jan. 7 — Dee Highway, 3100 block — Non-injury traffic crash investigated.

Jan. 8 — S.W. Venture Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Motor vehicle crash investigated. No injuries were reported.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Jan. 6 — S.W. Wasco Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Female arrested for an out of state warrant.

Theft or burglary:

Jan. 6 — Eliot Drive, 3100 block — Burglary reported. Multiple items were stolen from a rental storage unit.

Jan. 7 — Mitchel Point Overlook — Two car prowls reported.

Other:

Jan. 3 — State Street, 300 block — Lost passport reported.

Jan. 4 — Mount Hood — Officer responded to a search and rescue call at Bennett Pass Trailhead.