Walden to hold town hall in Hood River

Rep. Greg Walden (R-Hood River) recently announced he will hold 16 town halls in January, culminating Jan. 24 with Hood River and Wasco counties.

Said Walden, “I look forward to getting together with people on the ground and hearing your concerns and ideas and suggestions about this new session of Congress, and giving you an update on the things we’ve accomplished and what we want to work on going forward.”

Walden has held 148 town hall meetings since 2012 and responded to more than 168,000 letters, emails and phone calls in the last two years, said a press release.

Walden recently released the top legislative accomplishments for Oregon in the 115th Congress, including work to combat the opioid crisis, improve forest management and give Oregon veterans access to better care at the VA.

Oregonians who cannot attend Walden’s town hall meetings but would still like to ask questions or provide input are encouraged to visit his website at www.walden.house.gov. There, Oregonians can find Walden’s views on local and regional issues, send him an email to provide input, and sign up for his free, regular newsletter.

Second District residents can also sign up for telephone town hall meetings through Walden’s website.

“I receive very positive feedback from people in our district about telephone town halls, which reach thousands of people in the comfort of their own homes. These are especially important for those who have difficulty with transportation. Telephone town halls give people whose voice might not otherwise be heard a chance to give their input on the issues they care about,” Walden said.

Constituents can also follow Walden on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more about his work around Oregon’s Second District.

The schedule is weather-dependent.

Walden plans town halls on Jan. 23 for Morrow County, at noon in Boardman at SAGE Center Theater, 101 Olson Road, and at 2:30 p.m. for Gilliam County, at Arlington Fire Hall, 1500 Railroad Ave., Arlington.

The Jan. 24 town halls will be at 8 a.m. for Hood River County at the Armory, 1590 12th St. on the Heights, and for Wasco County at 10:30 a.m. at The Dalles Veterans Home, 700 Veterans Drive, The Dalles.