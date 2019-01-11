Young Americans music group to visit HR

Hood River students have the opportunity to take classes from and perform with the California-based The Young Americans. This nonprofit music, dance and performance company will make a tour stop at Hood River Middle School Feb. 16-18 during its Western Regional Tour.

The Young Americans is committed to inspiring the world through global music outreach and performance. The organization will devote the 20-city tour to teaching and supporting school music programs across the United States, said a press release.



“We want to make sure that young people have the opportunity to participate in quality performing arts programs and get to experience the transcending power of music,” said Bill Brawley, chief artistic officer of The Young Americans.



Since becoming the world’s first show-choir in 1962, The Young Americans has expanded its programming to focus on music outreach, and it now serves as the oldest and largest youth music advocacy movement in the world, said a press release. The Young Americans Performing Arts Workshop takes place over three days — two days of fast-paced rehearsal leading into an unrivaled, fully-staged performance. The workshops energize and strengthen existing music programs while uniting the community, states the press release.

“Music is just the vehicle we use. It creates the perfect environment for transformation to happen,” said Steven Haines, CEO of The Young Americans. “It’s incredible to watch a group of students get together and work as a team in a matter of days, developing new friendships, self-confidence, and acceptance among their peers. Music is the ultimate connector, and our programs are successful everywhere we go, regardless of language, socioeconomic backgrounds, or cultures.”



Registration is open to students in grades 3-12 in the Hood River and Columbia Gorge area, and more details about the workshops can be found on The Young Americans’ website, www.youngamericans.org/us, or by contacting Denise McCravey at denise.mccravey@gmail.com. The final show will be on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. and is open to community members. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door.



Host families are sought for the Hood River visit; contact McCravey at the address above. Her son, Matthew, is part of the group.

More information about The Young Americans can be found at www.youngamericans.org.