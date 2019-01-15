Eagle Watch at The Dalles Dam Saturday

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers park rangers invite the public to The Dalles Dam visitor center on Saturday, Jan. 19, for is the ninth annual Eagle Watch event at The Dalles Dam, where visitors can see live raptor shows in addition to eagle watching.

Eagle Watch is co-hosted with partners from the U.S. Forest Service, Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Rowena Wildlife Clinic.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Park rangers will be available to answer questions, help people use spotting scopes (provided by the Corps) and teach basic bird identification tips.

The Dalles Dam Visitor Center is located off exit 87 of I-84, traveling east on Bret Clodfelter Way. Inclement weather may cause the event to be rescheduled.

The dam’s visitor center is also open on Saturdays and Sundays in January from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to view bald eagles roosting in their natural habitat along the Columbia River.

“The Dalles Dam is a prime winter location for migrating bald eagles,” said a press release. “It’s typical to see more than 30 eagles from the visitor center parking lot and adjacent Seufert Park, which are both open to the public every day from dusk until dawn.”

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own scopes, binoculars and cameras. These weekend events are family-friendly, free and accessible to all people.

For more information, contact The Dalles Lock and Dam Ranger Office at 541-506-7857 or visit www.nwp.usace.army.mil/Locations/Columbia-River/The-Dalles.