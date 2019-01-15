Entertainment Update for Jan. 16 edition

Larry & His Flask at River City

On Friday, Jan. 18, Larry & His Flask return to the Gorge. “Starting in 2003 as a blood, sweat and beers punk ensemble, they cut their teeth across the U.S. and Canada and along the way, eventually arriving at their current amalgam: A folk/rock, bluegrass, gypsy jazz/swing monster. They have crafted their own genre name to properly describe their sound: Post-Americana.” Opening set from The Van Rontens. River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.

Grateful Growerlz at The Dalles Eagles

Coming up at The Dalles Eagles Lodge:

Friday, Jan. 18: Music and karaoke with Bill Hornibrook, 8-11 p.m. No cover charge.

Saturday, Jan. 19: Grateful Growlerz – dance on the biggest dance floor in the Gorge. $3 members, $4 for guests. The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.

Small Footprints at White Buffalo

On Thursday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m., Small Footprints, George (bass), Pat (sax), Bob (rhythms/harp) and Mark (guitar/vocals) returns to the Buffalo with an upbeat, fun mix of musical flavors. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.

Google Wind Challenge returns to The Dalles

Registration has now opened for the 2019 Google Wind Challenge, which blows back into The Dalles on Saturday, March 16. Middle and high school students are now invited to create teams and sign up for the sixth annual event. The Wind Challenge is a free, hands-on program that fuels student interest in science, technology and wind energy. During the event, teams of middle and high school students learn about wind turbine technology and design and apply their skills in an all-day competition to build, test and present their wind turbine models to a group of judges. Teams can register through February 1, 2019 at www.windchallenge.org.

Salute the Duke concert Jan. 25, 27

Enjoy a Duke Ellington concert with local high school and middle school bands in a Salute the Duke Concert on Friday, Jan. 25, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 27, at 2 p.m. at Wy’East Middle School Performing Arts Center. Presented by Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s Jazz Collective. Tickets at the door or at www.gorgeorchestra.org. $20 Adults, $15 Members, $5 youth (10-17), free for kids under 10.



Cascade Singers meet

Cascade Singers community choir welcomes new members for its spring season. Work has begun for a choir festival in February and the annual St. Patrick’s Day concert. A late spring concert will feature women composers. The Singers meet under the direction of Miles Thoming-Gale Sundays from 7 to 9 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 10th and Union Streets, in The Dalles. One-hour work sessions also happen Thursdays at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Rehearsals are open to all interested singers. For further information contact the director at milesmansfield93@gmail.com.

Ryan Kolberg at Rivertap

Live music coming up at Rivertap:

Friday, Jan. 18: Al Hare solo show, 7-10 p.m. (Rock, country covers)

Saturday, Jan. 19: Ryan Kolberg and Doug Stephina, 6-9 p.m. (Covers, originals)

Sunday, Jan. 20: Sunday Night Jam featuring the Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-8:30 p.m. (in house band)

Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St, The Dalles, 541-296-7870.

Old Vines at The Pines

Live music coming up at The Pines:

Every Sunday, 3-5 p.m., The Old Vines. Every Sunday, 3-5 p.m. An eclectic mix of music by Hood River’s own, The Old Vines. Just as wine is composed of many elements, you’ll find a musical blend of standards – folk, jazz, country and just enough blues to keep your toes tapping. The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.



History of Railroading in the Columbia River Gorge featuring Bill Burgel

Railroads have been in the Columbia Gorge for over 150 years. Today, more than 80 trains daily transverse the Gorge.

Hear about the history of Railroading in the Gorge from Bill Burgel, former Chief Train Dispatcher for Union Pacific, Friday, Jan. 25, at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. Tickets for the 6 p.m. dinner and program are $16, 7 p.m. program only, is $5. Call 541-296-8600 x 201 or visit www.gorgediscovery.org to purchase tickets online by January 23.