Hawks crush Cardinals

The Horizon Hawks destroyed the Ione Cardinals 52-33 on the road Saturday, improving to 9-3 overall and 6-0 in league.

It wasn’t as high scoring as the Hawks are used to, but the scoring was spread well across the team. Sophomore Caleb Lingel led the offensive effort with 17 points, but he was the only one in double digits. Both teams shot poorly from the field, with the Cardinals at 27 percent and the Hawks at 33 percent. Despite that, the Hawks proved solid on defense, holding Ione to just 11 points in the first half while scoring 31 of their own.

The remaining points for the Hawks were scored by Kai Robertson with nine, Josh Rogers eight, Kyle Brown seven, Bailey Holste six and Skyler Leeson five.

Horizon plays at home this Friday against Condon/Wheeler high school.