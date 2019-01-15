League of Women Voters to host forum

About LWV Founded in 1920, The League of Women Voters is a grassroots, nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government in order to build better communities statewide. LWV’s purpose is to influence public policy through education and advocacy, and seeks to empower citizens to understand governmental issues and to participate in the political process.

The League of Women Voters is holding a redistricting advocacy forum on Jan. 29 at the Hood River Library meeting room from 5:30-7 p.m.

Voters can learn about what the current problems are in our redistricting process and what the league proposes as a reform.

“The League of Women Voters supports reform because voters should be choosing their representatives, not representatives choosing their voters,” said Norman Turrill, president at The League of Women Voters.

The redistricting forum is an opportunity for voters to learn more and ask questions about our current redistricting process, how it impacts elections here in Oregon, and what reform could look like, stated a press release.

“This is a time to learn about advocating for fair representation, competitive districts, and a system that prevents abuse,” said the press release.

“This forum is part of a statewide effort by The League of Women Voters to educate voters on issues that impact them. Speakers from the Oregon League of Women Voters will speak about why redistricting matters and how it could happen in the future.”

Redistricting is the process of redrawing the lines that define political districts. For legislative and congressional districts, this typically occurs after the completion of the federal census every 10 years, said the press release. Redistricting changes districts to properly reflect the changes in numbers and interests of constituents.

“Oregon is among many states where partisan elected officials may be tempted to distort the districts they represent for their personal or partisan advantage. When legislators have control of where the lines get drawn, voters allow a system where gerrymandering can take precedence over fair representation,” said the press release. “Reforming this system would require an amendment to the Oregon Constitution. The league supports redistricting reform that would promote putting the process of redistricting back into the hands of voters to create fair and representative districts.”