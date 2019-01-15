Police Log, Jan. 6 to 11

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Jan. 8 — State Street — Local business owner reported advising a subject who had previously been ordered not to contact the business; the subject later sent a friend request via Facebook. This was a direct violation of the no contact order.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Jan. 7 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officer responded to a business on the report of a shoplifter. The female shoplifter was detained by loss prevention and was later arrested for theft and possession of methamphetamine.



Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Jan. 9 — May Street, 2000 block — Criminal mischief to a vehicle reported. The owner was alerted by a neighbor that her car window was broken. There did not appear to be anything taken, or that the car had been entered.

Jan. 10 — Cascade Avenue — Hood River resident arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Jan. 6 — Hood River — Portland female arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. The female driver also received traffic citations for failure to maintain lane and failure to signal a turn.

Jan. 8 — I-84 — Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for failing to maintain its lane of travel. The male driver was taken into custody for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Jan. 7 — Rand Road, 600 block — Identity theft reported.

Jan. 8 — Third Avenue, 1300 block, Mosier — A Wasco County resident reported being the victim of an identity theft. A courtesy report was taken and forwarded to the victim’s county of residence.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Jan. 10 — Marina Way near Button Bridge — Hood River resident arrested for a warrant.

Jan. 11 — Second Street, 200 block — Officer took a report of a possible harassment. The possible suspect was not placed into custody for harassment; however, he was placed into custody for a nationwide extradition warrant out of Colorado.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Jan. 6 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Loss prevention from a local business reported a theft that had occurred a day earlier. The male and female suspects cut the gate on the east side of the building and exited with an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

Jan. 7 — Sieverkropp Drive, 500 block — Items reported to have been stolen from inside a residential garage. The stolen items had a stated combined value of $6,200.

Jan. 9 — 12th Street, 1400 block — Officer took a report of a car’s driver who did not pay for the gasoline obtained at a local gas station.

Jan. 10 — Seventh Court, 2000 block — Hood River male reported the unlawful entry into his motor vehicle. No items were reported as missing.

Other:

Jan. 6 — Pacific Avenue, 700 block — Officers responded to a medical call with CPR in progress. After working on the male subject without success, he was pronounced deceased at the scene. All appropriate notifications were made, and an officer stayed until the subject was taken to a local funeral home.

Jan. 7 — E. Port Marina Drive, 1000 block — Officer picked up a bike that was found by Port of Hood River employees.

Jan. 7 — Hull Street, 1000 block — Officer took a report of a possible domestic which involved a child custody dispute.

Jan. 8 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Hood River female reported the loss of her purse with contents.

Jan. 10 — Sieverkropp Drive, 900 block — Two .22 caliber shell casings were taken into evidence.