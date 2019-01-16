SNAP distributes February benefits early

Due to the shutdown, the SNAP program is issuing its February benefits early — on Friday, Jan. 18 — and will not be issuing any more benefits for that month.

“Just like all normal SNAP payments, these SNAP benefits do not expire and will remain on the card until the household uses it,” said a press release.

“It is very important to carefully budget your food benefits through February,” program manager Dawn Myers said in a letter mailed out to SNAP recipients, “Nothing has changed in how food benefits are used.”

New applicants can still apply and receive benefits, said a press release, but SNAP does not yet know the timing of March benefits.

“As of now, the government shutdown is not affecting the way people receive other nutrition assistance like school meals, WIC or food pantries,” said a press release.

FISH Food Bank and the Oregon Food Bank have recently released statements encouraging furloughed government workers and others affected by the shutdown to seek out their services.

Information on FISH can be found at http://www.fish-food-bank.com/board.html and info on the Oregon Food Bank can be found at https://www.oregonfoodbank.org/.

Several local organizations offer additional benefits to SNAP recipients: Gorge Grown’s matching program doubles SNAP purchases up to $10, and both the Oregon Zoo and Regional Arts and Culture Council offer $5 admission and events tickets. For more info, visit http://www.gorgegrown.com/hoodriverfoodaccess/, www.oregonzoo.com, and https://racc.org/artsforall/.