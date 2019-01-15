STEM awards announced

The Columbia Gorge STEM Hub recently announced the recipients of the Winter 2018 STEM Educator Microgrants. These ideas for innovation in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) were selected by a committee from a competitive pool, said a press release. Winning proposals demonstrated a focus on equity, expanding STEM opportunities, cost effectiveness, and potential for lasting impact:

Edison Robots for Exploring Computer Science — Amy Foley, Hood River Valley High School.

Vernier, Introducing Modern Science Data Collection Techniques and Instruments in Science Labs. — Andrew Nelson, Wy’east Middle School.

iPads & Seesaw for Kindergarten — Courtney Middleton, Colonel Wright Elementary.

Scholarships for Advanced Math Class — Eric Cohn, Hood River Community Education.

Greenhouse — Kevin Hunking, Arlington School District.

Place Based Professional Development for Teachers — Kieran Connolly, Mosier Community School.

Light-Up Marker Board for Special Education — Meranda Toole, Chenowith Elementary School.

STEM Maker Station in the Classroom — Mikka Irusta, Mid Valley Elementary School.

Music, Vibes, & Strings Collaborative Lesson — David Scharfenberg, Hood River Middle School, and Patrick Getchis, Wy’east Middle School.

Eagle Park, an Outdoor Space for Science Activities — Mike Mahoney, Fossil Elementary School.

Boyde Cave & Smith Rock Field Trip — Brian Anglin, Wheeler High School.

Outdoor Skills Trip — Brian Anglin, Wheeler High School.

OMSI Trip — Jessica Dye, Chenowith Elementary School.

“This cycle, a record-breaking 13 proposals were awarded,” said a press release. “These grants fund innovative projects and field trips in Gilliam, Hood River, Sherman, Wasco, and Wheeler counties. Winning projects emphasized hands-on learning and had a strong focus on equity.

“For example, Meranda Toole, special education teacher at Chenowith Elementary School in The Dalles, received funding to create a giant light up transparent golf ball marker board for her classroom that will allow her to work with her students on concepts such as color identification, patterning, number sense, and more,” continued the press release. “Another project, ‘Music, Vibes, and Strings,’ is a collaboration between David Scharfenberg, STEM teacher at Hood River Middle School, and Patrick Getchis, STEM teacher at Wy’east Middle School. Students from both schools will participate in a unit where they will build their own stringed musical instrument while learning about the science and aesthetics behind stringed instrument design.”

These grants are made possible by the Columbia Gorge STEM Hub, which is funded by the Oregon Department of Education. The Hub partners with local schools, businesses, and non-profits to expand STEM opportunities for all students in the Columbia River Gorge. To find out more about the STEM Hub, join the coalition, or make a donation to support similar grants, visit www.gorgeSTEM.org.