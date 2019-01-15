Yesteryears: CL school dedicated in 1949

1919 — 100 years ago

Bids for larger quarters for the Hood River post office are to be opened by the inspector at Portland tomorrow. The Masonic Lodge, which owns the building where the office is now located, will put in a bid for larger and more commodious quarters, there being no other bids, as far as The News can learn, that will be submitted. C.A. Bell had thought of putting up a building on the corner west of the Mount Hood Hotel for post office quarters, but has decided that the government restrictions thrown around a post office contract will not justify the investment.

Verbatim: Making It Harder For Jail Breakers Transient lawbreakers who come to Hood River with the idea that, even if they do get caught and put in jail, they can easily make their escape, are going to have a terrible shock when they start working with hack saws and files. For Contractor Zolls and his crew are this week rebuilding the walls of the city jail, and instead of board walls, the new jail will have walls of concrete reinforced with a plentiful supply of inch steel bars. While the contractor was tearing out the wooden walls, he found a hack saw blade hidden in a crevice. The blade had been filed at one end into a master key for picking the jail lock and had probably been hidden for future use. While the reconstruction work is going on, all local prisoners have been taken to the jail in The Dalles, much to the disgust of some of those who anticipated a nice easy lay-out in the comfortable Hood River jail. — Hood River News, January 18, 1929

1929 — 90 years ago

Plans of Jack Frost to lay his heavy hand on Hood River Valley Wednesday night were thwarted when shortly before midnight. A strong Chinook wind swept in from the northwest and by 1 a.m., was blowing a gale. Throughout the night, the warm wind howled and roared through the valley and many people who live in the lighter type of frame homes spent most of the night wondering what the next gust would do. The wind was the strongest recorded in the lower valley in several years.

1939 — 80 years ago

When Fred Patterson of Weber’s Hardware last Saturday heard over the telephone, “Will you send somebody down to estimate the cost of paint for the city jail?” he decided to do the estimating himself and was quickly on his way to the hoosegow. While mentally measuring wall space, he was inveigled — by a bunch of friends, of course — into one of the cells and, also of course, it was a mere accident that at that moment the gate should swing closed and lock him in. It also might have been a coincidence that no one noticed his plight, which kept him prisoner for a half an hour or more. Personally, he says, he thinks the whole thing worked on schedule and, in any event, he completely forgot his figures while locked in the cell.

1949 — 70 years ago

Dedication exercises at the new Cascade Locks School were held Jan. 15. Band members were presented by the combined Bonneville and Cascade Locks schools under the directorship of Clifford Gibbs. A presentation of colors by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, post 3051, of Bonneville, followed. Closing remarks were delivered by County Superintendent Ralph E. Jones. Rex Putnam, state superintendent of public schools, was scheduled to act as master of ceremonies at the dedication, but illness forced him to cancel his Cascade Locks engagement.

1959 — 60 years ago

From the grandeur of a vast auditorium to basement lunchrooms and strawberry shortcake socials went the leapfrogging School Reorganization committee last week in quest of public opinion on their plan to merge Hood River’s two school districts. At Hood River High, questions were centered mostly on taxation and the cost differences that the city district might sacrifice by joining the organization. At Pine Grove and Parkdale, where solid crowds met the committee, the question centered on the number of children that would be deflected from Wy’east to Hood River under the new system.

1969 — 50 years ago

Population in Hood River County and its subdivisions remained stable during the past year, according to population estimates for 1968 issued this week in Portland. The county received credit for a 14,400 population, about a hundred below the previous estimate, but about a thousand above the 1960 census. The City of Hood River was credited with a 3,950 population. This was 300 more than the 1960 census, and up 120 from the 1966 certified figure. Cascade Locks’ population was estimated at 650, a decrease of 50 from the certified figure from 1966.

1979 — 40 years ago

A high school little theater, finished less than a year ago, stood today as a roofless question mark, leaving builders and school officials to ponder who is at fault and what will be done next. One fact is certain. Just before noon on Jan. 12, with Phil Howell watching from above, the flat, trussed roof over the 324-seat auditorium crashed down. Howell was the clerk of the works who monitored construction of the theater for the district.

There had been ample warning, so the building had been cleared, locked and cordoned off well ahead of time, and lights and water were shut off. There had been a class in the building about 9:30 a.m., but loud popping overhead sent them out of the building with the warning that the roof had problems.

1989 — 30 years ago

A new winery may be moving into downtown Hood River this spring, following a Monday night port commission decision to prepare lease documents for a Vancouver, Wash., vintner.

Norman Jacox is sole proprietor of Crystal Pheasant Winery, and a former Upper Valley resident. While he owns property in the Odell area, Jacox maintains his grape arbors some 10 miles northeast of White Salmon. The new operation will be located on the first floor of the Columbia Building in the former Diamond complex. “He’ll have one of the prime spots for his tasting room,” Port Manager James O’Banion told the Hood River News. If the lease arrangement goes ahead as currently envisioned, Jacox will move into the space by the first of May or June.

1999 — 20 years ago

A preliminary inquiry into the feasibility of building a new Columbia River crossing between Hood River and White Salmon is in the works. Three public agencies — the Southwest Washington Regional Transportation Council, the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Oregon State Department of Transportation — will jointly lead and manage this first phase of the proposed two-phase study.

The review will help settle whether the study should proceed to the next level: A thorough examination of the prospects for, and the costs of, building a new bridge.

2009 — 10 years ago

Proponents of a Walmart superstore in The Dalles crossed the first big hurdle Thursday as the city’s planning commission unanimously approved the first of two applications regarding the proposed store.

The Hood River County School District Board of Directors will hold a special work session next week to discuss the future of Cascade Locks School. A committee was formed in October to identify opinions for continuing quality education for Cascade Locks high school students. One option: Change enrollment boundaries.

