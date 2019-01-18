Hood River News logo

Death notice for Jan. 19: David Archer

As of Friday, January 18, 2019

David Archer

David Scott Archer, age 60, a resident of Maupin, Ore., passed away Jan. 11, 2019, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

