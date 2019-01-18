Service announcements for Jan. 19 edition: Bob Guerrant, Arthur Dixon, Kevin Belyeu and Dick Macnab

Bob Guerrant

Robert "Bob" Guerrant passed away on Jan. 14, 2019, at Oregon Veteran's Home in The Dalles, Ore. Bob was born on Nov. 1, 1949, and was 69 years of age at the time of his passing. A memorial service and celebration of life for Bob is planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 at Camp Morrow, 79551 N. Morrow Road, Tygh Valley, Ore. A private family committal service with military honors will be conducted at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Ore.

Arthur Dixon

Arthur Dixon passed away on Jan. 15, 2019, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. Arthur was born on May 18, 1952, and was 66 years of age at the time of his passing.

Kevin Belyeu

Kevin R. Belyeu, age 50, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home Jan. 17, 2019. A viewing will be held Monday, Jan. 21 from 5-6 p.m. at Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home in The Dalles.

Dick Macnab

Richard “Dick” Macnab passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Hood River, Ore. He was born Dec. 19, 1949, and was 69 years of age at the time of his death. Services are planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26 at The Wasco School Event Center, 903 Barnett St., Wasco, Ore.

